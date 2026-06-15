The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at Cannes 2026

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →

Another year, another recording of the Croisette’s priorities. The money moved, the language shifted and a few things everyone assumed were permanent turned out not to be. Some of this was obvious. Some of it wasn’t. Here’s Digiday’s guide to what’s in and out at the Cannes Lions Festival 2026.

In

OpenAI courting advertisers

Out

Perplexity courting advertisers

In

PMG beach

Out

WPP beach

In

Creators cutting deals with CMOs

Out

CMOs cutting deals with creators

In

Creators on the main stage

Out

Creators on the sidelines

In

Programming thinking

Out

Campaign thinking

In

Snapchat at the Stagwell Sport Beach

Out

Snapchat at the Hôtel Martinez

In

Tokenomics

Out

Tokenmaxxing

In

Cannes Lions integrity council

Out

Cannes Lions jury

In

Talking up AI for ideation

Out

Talking up AI for production

In

“AI needs humans in the lead”

Out

“AI needs humans in the loop”

In

Talking about how screwed The Trade Desk is

Out

Talking about how screwed TikTok is

In

The creator tech stack

Out

The ad tech stack

Think something’s missing from the list? Let us know at seb@digiday.com.