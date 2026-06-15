The official judgmental map of Cannes Lions 2026

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →
Every year, the advertising industry takes over a small stretch of the French Riviera and pretends it’s normal. The yachts, the credential corridors, the fedoras — all of it lands in roughly the same place. We made a map. It’s judgmental. So, frankly, is the Croisette.
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