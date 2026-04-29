Meta opens its ad ecosystem to third-party AI tools

In a break from its walled garden approach, Meta is opening its ad ecosystem to third-party AI tools.

The tech giant is introducing Meta ads AI connectors in open beta to all eligible advertisers globally, allowing them to use their preferred third-party AI tools to create and manage their campaigns without having to switch up their current processes.

According to the company, the connector enables “secure, direct connection between Meta ad accounts and supported AI tools”, and while supporting things like cross-channel insights and campaign management. At launch, the AI connectors will support tools including AI assistants that support Model Context Protocol (MCP), such as ChatGPT and Claude, with more platforms added over time, per Meta, while availability depends on the advertiser’s plan within those tools.

Still, from improving a workflow perspective, advertisers already seem keen. As Acadia’s head of paid media Alan Carroll noted, AI could improve workflow on Meta, and that’s a bigger deal than people give it credit for given how manual the platform can be at scale.

Similarly, Broadhead’s performance marketing director Abby Doeden said that an AI connector would be a “meaningful time-saver”, more importantly, it would “unlock scale, giving teams the ability to rapidly test and iterate creative, deliver real-time personalization, and maintain stronger oversight and QA.”

But as with any new launch, there is an element of scepticism as to how much this will actually change the game for advertisers, or how much access Meta will actually provide.

“We feel AI APIs for real-time analysis of performance and creative testing will be valuable over time, but not for performance optimization as Meta’s AI and algorithm will always be paramount,” said Tucker Matheson, co-founder and co-CEO of Markacy.

Similarly, Carroll said his team already has tools that solve parts of these manual processes, so it’s more a question of whether an integrated AI tool can make those workflows faster, or if it leans into executing decisions across campaigns.

“That’s where it becomes more than incremental, but it’s also the area Meta is least likely to open up to third-party access,” he said.

The move comes amid industry chatter around potential tensions between third-party AI tools and Meta’s ad systems. Anthropic’s Claude Code, for example, has been flagged in online discussions as being potentially problematic to Meta campaigns, with some ad execs claiming that their ad accounts had been permanently restricted or banned after integrating the tool.

However, no official link between the two has been confirmed.

The AI connectors also come at a time when there is a lot of tension around Meta’s acquisition of its Chinese-founded AI agent, Manus. Despite the purchase being announced in December, Chinese authorities have not only ordered the company to unwind the acquisition, as they tighten their reins after losing AI talent and resources to the U.S.

Against that backdrop, allowing advertisers to use their own tools marks a notable shift for Meta, given it has historically steered advertisers toward its own products.

“The move to open the door to third-party AI integrations makes strategic sense,” said Debra Aho Williamson, founder and chief analyst at Sonata Insights. “The timing, given the current Manus tensions, suggests Meta may be trying to get ahead of concerns about being too closed or controlling.”

But the move is as much about retaining advertisers on its platform, as it is about being more open. By allowing the usage of external AI tools, Meta can keep them anchored to its platform, even as their workflows expand beyond Meta’s own products.

“Meta wants more advertisers on its platforms, and by opening the door to third-party AI tools it can keep them tied to its ecosystem,” said Jacob Bourne, technology analyst at eMarketer. “It’s an opening up, but it’s also a subtle lock-in move.”