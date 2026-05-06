Marketers at Possible adjust to the realities of AI while trying to stay human

Digiday is at Possible giving you the latest industry news out of the event in Miami. More from the series →

With year four of the Possible conference in Miami said and done, the time has come to focus on Cannes Lions — a festival that Possible is often compared to, somewhat unfairly. But the conversations that came out of the conference, which is headed by Christian Muche but owned by The Hyve Group, still resonate across several levels of marketing and media strategy.

Digiday, which is a media partner to Possible, sat down with several speakers and executives across a wide swath of the industry to capture their thoughts on the rapid advance of generative AI, the amount of concern over economic fluctuation and what they’re hoping to get out of Possible.