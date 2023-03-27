How gaming organization OTK strikes a balance between creator-ownership and more traditional executive experience

The boardroom power wielded by esports organizations’ creator–executives has come under increasing scrutiny over the past year — but many of these organizations would never have attained their sky-high valuations if not for the hype generated by their creator–owners. Gaming organization One True King is looking to thread the needle between these two poles by balancing its creator leadership with a suite of executives that cut their teeth in more traditional roles.

Since its formation in October 2020, creator ownership has been a core part of One True King’s DNA. The group is constantly adding new talent to its list of creator–owners, fueling a rapid rise and accolades such as “Best Content Organization” at last year’s Streamer Awards. The organization signed a brand partnership with Razer in June 2022 and boasts a total social media following of 1.7 million, according to the data platform GEEIQ.