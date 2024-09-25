How esports team Sentinels plans to become profitable in 2025: A Q&A with CEO Rob Moore

As competitive gaming emerges from an industry-wide winter, the esports organization Sentinels believes it will become profitable in 2025, thanks in part to Riot Games’ updated revenue share strategy.

Sentinels, a privately held esports team based in Los Angeles, is projecting confidence after undergoing an equity crowdfund last year. After generating just under $3 million in revenue in 2023, the company managed to exceed that figure in the first six months of 2024, per data shared by the org. If trends continue in this direction, Sentinels leadership believes the company will break even by next year.