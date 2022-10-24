How an ad tech firm co-opted IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework to collect fingerprinting data

IAB Europe’s heavily scrutinized Transparency and Consent Framework was designed to help companies respect people’s privacy and comply with European privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation. But earlier this year, ad security monitoring company Confiant detected an ad tech company exploiting the framework to collect information on potentially millions of people in the U.S.

“What makes this case especially odd is that it was taking place in the United States, which is not a GDPR jurisdiction. And TCF is a framework for GDPR compliance,” said Kaileigh McCrea, a privacy engineer at Confiant.