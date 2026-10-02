Digiday’s guide to what’s in and out for Advertising Week NY 2026

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Advertising Week New York opens Monday at The Penn District, and the industry has moved on since last year. Creators now pitch brands without an agency in the room. AI agents have started doing the shopping for their owners and OpenAI has an ad sales team. Here’s what’s in and what’s out.

In

OpenAi’s vp of monetization

Out

Perplexity’s head of publisher partnerships

In

Making Dhar Mann chief creator officer

Out

Making Dhar Mann a speaker In

Selling AI-made UGC

Out

Selling creator-made UGC In

Pitching podcasts in a deal room

Out

Pitching podcasts on a panel In

Asking if the shopper is a bot

Out

Asking if the viewer is a bot In

VIZIO pitching with Walmart

Out

VIZIO pitching aline In

Sending the team CMO

Out

Sending the point guard In

Pitching creators to answer engines

Out

Pitching creators to algorithms In

Snap sending researchers

Out

Snap sending its president of Americas In

Microsoft XBox selling ads

Out

Microsoft Advertising selling Microsoft ads In

Uber sending its measurement lead

Out

Uber sending its ads chief In

Model makers hoisting dinners

Out

Chip makers sitting on panels In

Journalists who left the network

Out

Journalists still at the network In

Zero degrees of Kevin Bacon

Out

One degree of Kevin Bacon In

Bravo cast members

Out

Love Island cast members In

Robots handing out samples

Out

Brand ambassadors handing out samples In

Christina Milian at Kareoke

Out

Omaron on the main stage