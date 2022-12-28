Digiday+ Research roundup: Cookies, platforms and the economy ruled 2022

It’s been a year of ups and downs. What started out as a time of optimism and hope following two years darkened by a global pandemic ended in an economic downturn that many expect to turn into a recession.

Throughout 2022, Digiday+ Research has tracked the trends in the media and marketing industries that followed the roller coaster of news coverage heading into 2023. Below, we round up the biggest trends of the year, revealed through regular surveys of marketing, brand and publisher professionals. The standouts, we found, are cookies, platforms and, unsurprisingly, the economy.

Cookies on the brain

The (supposed) death of the third-party cookie was top of mind for Digiday readers this year, with the topic accounting for 2022’s most-read Digiday+ Research story and several other top stories. The topic’s prevalence among the marketing and media industries makes sense — with so much uncertainty from whether third-party cookies will actually go away to what will be its best replacement, both the buy side and the sell side are putting significant money and time into navigating the impending post-cookie world.

Here are the key stats on third-party cookies from Digiday+ Research this year: