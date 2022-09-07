Digiday+ Research: Most publishers agree a recession is coming, but a third haven’t done anything to prepare

Companies across the media and marketing industries are bracing for what a potential recession would mean for their businesses. And while we’re not technically in an official recession, Digiday surveyed 55 publisher professionals to find out how the industry is preparing — or not.

As publishers look to diversify their revenue streams in the next six months, it should come as no surprise that they’re expecting an actual recession. Digiday’s survey found that the vast majority of publishers agree we’ll be in a recession within the next year: 67% of respondents said they agree somewhat or strongly that a recession will occur within the next six months and 65% said they agree somewhat or strongly we will see a recession within the next 12 months. Meanwhile, only 4% said they disagree strongly that we’ll be in a recession in the next six months and only 2% disagree strongly that a recession will happen in the next 12.