Brand, agency execs speak out on Google’s latest cookie-killing plan and cookieless identifier challenges

The third-party cookie’s prolonged demise is kinda agonizing. But with Google announcing recently that it will deprecate the ad industry’s de facto identifier for 1% of Chrome users in the first quarter of 2024, perhaps the end of the road is near.

During the Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit, which kicked off on May 22 in Palm Springs, California, brand and agency executives weighed in on the present and future of the third-party cookie and cookieless identifiers, as featured in the video below.