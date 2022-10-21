Brands, media agencies decide to outsource content creation as it becomes more difficult

While creating content is essential for the business, more agencies are outsourcing their content needs as the work becomes more challenging.

Content creation agency Verblio surveyed more than 400 content marketers across agencies, freelance and in-house to get insights on the state of digital content in 2022. The results showed 71% of in-house marketers and 68% of agencies are outsourcing their content needs to freelancers. They also reported that the most effective type of content for driving results seems to be blog posts.