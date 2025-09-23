Ad Tech Briefing: The 2025 M&A rebound is back with a whimper, not a bang

This Ad Tech Briefing covers the latest in ad tech and platforms for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

At the start of the year, hopes for a return to the frothy days of mergers and acquisitions were high, but more recent deal activity has tempered expectations.

It was the prospect of a more business-friendly U.S. administration that bankers and corporate dev teams were primed for a rebound from 2023–24’s M&A lull. Early signals seemed to validate the optimism: T-Mobile kicked off a telco-led mini-spree, agreeing to buy Vistar Media for approximately $600 million and later confirming a $175 million deal for Blis — an example of a telco leaning into ad-funded diversification, contrasting with its domestic peers.

By late September, though, the narrative is more nuanced than “boom times are back.” Even bullish market watchers told Digiday to expect a “muddled” 2025 — deal flow, yes, but not the money-spinning froth of late-2020 to early-2022 when public listings spurred the headlines.



Yes, strategics are active, but valuations and check sizes are more tempered than the post-Covid peak. See below for a list of 2025 deals and their reputed valuation.

The year’s prints underscore the shift toward small- and mid-cap tuck-ins, data/identity adjacencies, and capability buys that shore up product roadmaps rather than transform P&Ls overnight.

Aside from the above list, we need only look at Verve Group’s September purchase of Captify for approximately $27 million in a move that many interpreted as a synergy-led bolt-on at a modest multiple — not a market-topping swing.

Similar pragmatism is visible elsewhere. In March, Publicis Groupe bought Lotame in a rare instance of agency-led ad tech consolidation, and the following month saw WPP’s clean-room push via InfoSum — a solidly mid-nine-figure deal, but hardly a throwback to 2021’s “growth at all costs” era.

Evolution, not revolution

Those are capability buys designed to accelerate roadmaps (and close product gaps), not balance-sheet-redefining bets.

Meanwhile, specialty and workflow assets continued to move. Earlier this month, Magnite acquired streamr.ai to accelerate AI-assisted creative and SMB on-ramps in CTV, and the creative tech sector continued to consolidate with Rembrand merging with Spaceback to integrate virtual product placement, social-to-programmatic automation, and cross-video activation. These are emblematic of 2025’s “build vs. buy” doctrine: when time-to-market matters, tuck-ins trump win the boardroom vote.

Back to the macro: bankers widely cite margin pressure — ad tech firms can’t command the take-rates they did in 2021, higher funding costs, and AI uncertainty as reasons sponsors aren’t paying 2021-style premiums. This means the growth rates many hoped for in January haven’t materialized three-quarters into the year. Instead, it’s a rational market bidding rational prices for assets that close product gaps or unlock channel adjacency.

Expect more of the same — particularly as buyers weigh the real, not hypothetical, earnings accretion of each target. While ad tech M&A is back, its growth is at a slow and steady rate, still with strategic appetite, even if it’s less exciting for headline writers.

That fourth-quarter rush…

However, none of this means public-market ambition has died. If anything, MNTN’s May initial public offering briefly rekindled hopes that high-quality assets can list again, even if investors now demand profitability and transparency over pure top-line momentum. Meanwhile, Mediaocean (which took Innovid in the opposite direction via its late 2024/early 2025 acquisition) tops the list of hotly tipped potential candidates once the ad tech IPO window reopens.

IPO windows can open for the right stories, but they’re narrow and selective. That dynamic further funnels many would-be issuers toward selling to strategic buyers or private equity — hence 2025’s median deal looks smaller than 2021’s.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s September interest-rate cut — its first of 2025 — gives dealmakers plausible hope for year-end acceleration. If you’re an investment banker in this sector, that means “reach-for-the-Adderall” season, with several scaled PE shops likely looking at aging 2021-vintage positions and hoping for an exit.

Watch Apollo in particular: after Digiday reporting earlier in the year that it was fielding offers for Yahoo’s demand-side platform, the WSJ says it’s also exploring a sale of AOL — that could spark secondary knock-ons.

Numbers to know

The results of a LinkedIn survey of the Digiday audience, which asked, “Which remedy do you think is most likely to be handed down in the Google antitrust trial?” Of the 52 who answered, here are the results:

35% : Divest AdX/DFP

: Divest AdX/DFP 17% : Open up auction logic/data

: Open up auction logic/data 37% : Pay a fine, nothing more

: Pay a fine, nothing more 12%: Limit self-preferencing

