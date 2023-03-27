Business of TV

What to watch for in TV advertising’s 2023 upfront market

March 27, 2023  •  1 min read  •  By Tim Peterson
Ivy Liu

TV advertising’s traditional upfront model withstood the pandemic, but it’s not immune to the recent economic downturn — which has TV networks eying options to update the upfront model.

The video below outlines how the TV ad market has fared since last year’s upfront cycle and how TV networks are considering changing up the upfront model in 2023. Referring to one option on the table, a TV network said, “That is a big change. That is a big change.” Watch the video to see what they’re referring to.

https://digiday.com/?p=496908
