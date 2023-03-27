What to watch for in TV advertising’s 2023 upfront market
TV advertising’s traditional upfront model withstood the pandemic, but it’s not immune to the recent economic downturn — which has TV networks eying options to update the upfront model.
The video below outlines how the TV ad market has fared since last year’s upfront cycle and how TV networks are considering changing up the upfront model in 2023. Referring to one option on the table, a TV network said, “That is a big change. That is a big change.” Watch the video to see what they’re referring to.
Future of TV Briefing: Traditional TV’s Q2 upfront cancelation rates signal market may have bottomed out
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at the recent signs of recovery that TV network executives are seeing in the marketplace.
Future of TV Briefing: YouTube makes its case for the TV ad industry’s measurement makeover
This week's Future of TV Briefing looks at the measurement principles YouTube released on Tuesday and how the Google-owned video platform fits into the broader measurement overhaul.
How NBC News’ Devan Joseph and Stephanie Scrafano cover the news on TikTok
The primary poles of that TikTok strategy are the newsier videos produced by Scrafano’s nine-person team and then the feature-esque explainers created by Joseph’s six-person team.
Future of TV Briefing: How TV and streaming businesses fared in the fourth quarter of 2022
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at the latest round of quarterly earnings reports from companies including Disney, Netflix, Roku and Warner Bros. Discovery to sift through what they signal about the state of the business.
Revolt’s Detavio Samuels says advertisers have fallen short on commitments to Black-owned media companies
Revolt’s digital revenue has grown to surpass its linear TV revenue despite the latter revenue stream continuing to grow.