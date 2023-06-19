RTL and The Trade Desk ink addressable tie-up
The Trade Desk and RTL have unveiled a partnership enabling the programmatic buying of ad space on connected and linear broadcast devices beginning in Europe’s major markets on the opening day of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.
Global advertisers can soon purchase ads on the pan-European broadcaster’s video marketplace and on broadcasts across 30 million households in Austria, France, Germany and Spain via its international sales arm RTL AdAlliance using the demand-side platform.
The duo has dubbed the launch the “first step towards integrated programmatic TV buying,” offering advertisers access to properties from RTL Deutschland, Atresmedia and M6 using a combination of the DSP plus the broadcaster’s ad server and its supply-side platform Smartclip.
Executives at RTL AdAlliance told Digiday the partnership was geared toward accelerating their ad-supported content, which was previously supported exclusively by sales teams’ manual monetization efforts, while allowing the individual broadcasting entities to maintain control of their audience data.
Currently, it is not possible to book linear or addressable TV ad campaigns programmatically across Europe in more than four markets at a time, according to execs there, meaning cross-border campaigns can be laborsome. This latest partnership means that advertisers can buy inventory across more than four markets.
“Now we can add the programmatic offering at scale — our goal is to establish a complete programmatic TV solution,” said Oliver Vesper, chief digital officer and deputy CEO of RTL AdAlliance.
He further went on to explain that RTL’s wariness of Big Tech platforms such as Google and its popular video network YouTube — a concern shared by other media owners in the region — contributed to its decision to partner with The Trade Desk, as opposed to Google’s own DSP DV 360.
Meanwhile, Tim Sims, chief revenue officer at The Trade Desk, described the tie-up as opening the TV ecosystem to “more opportunities for everyone in the ecosystem,” adding that while the partnership differed from its OpenPath initiative, whereby the DSP integrates directly with publishers, it is in keeping with its ethos working with premium outlets.
“We’ve been partners with RTL AdAlliance for a while,” he told Digiday. “We believe in a future where all TV advertising will be data-driven and addressable.”
-
Future of TV Briefing: How generative AI tools are speeding up video production processes
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how generative AI tools like OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion are being used to produce videos.
-
Future of TV Briefing: FAST channel operators have hit a breaking point with streaming platforms
This week’s Future of TV Briefing dives into the fraying relations between free, ad-supported streaming TV platforms and channel operators.
-
Project X Entertainment’s Paul Neinstein breaks down the writers’ strike and its implications for Hollywood productions
The production company behind Netflix’s “The Night Agent” and the latest “Scream” films is already having to adapt to a potential work stoppage, its co-CEO said on the Digiday Podcast.
-
SponsoredCómo YouTube está redefiniendo la experiencia de compra en línea
Contenido Patrocinado por Google. Este artículo se publicó originalmente en Octubre 20 de 2021. Amy Lanzi, jefa de práctica para Norteamérica, Publicis Commerce Encontrar productos sorprendentes en una tienda física es, o solía ser, una experiencia común: ese momento mágico de compra en el que el cliente tropieza con algo nuevo que se ajusta perfectamente a […]
-
Future of TV Briefing: CTV continues to be a black box to programmatic marketers
This week’s Future of TV Briefing digs into the CTV-related, behind-closed-doors discussions among brand and agency executives during last week’s Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit.
-
Future of TV Briefing: The big questions heading into this year’s upfront market
This week's Future of TV Briefing highlights the top questions facing TV and streaming ad buyers and sellers heading into this year's upfront market.