The Yoox Net-a-Porter Group is interested in more than having a conversation with customers on WhatsApp.

On Thursday, CEO Federico Marchetti announced the company’s plans to sell luxury goods on the platform, which has a reported 1 billion active users. Through its Fashion & Luxury Innovation Committee, a group of YNAP and brand executives that work with strategic partner IBM on new e-commerce solutions, the company is building its own technology to sell products through the app.