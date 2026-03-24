How to sell an influencer agency: Lessons from Digital Voices founderJennifer Quigley-Jones
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What does it take to sell an influencer agency? That’s the question at the helm of this week’s Digiday Podcast.
To answer the question, Jennifer Quigley-Jones joined the show alongside senior marketing reporter Kimeko McCoy and Tim Peterson, executive editor of video and audio at Digiday. Quigley-Jones is founder and CEO of Digital Voices influencer marketing agency, which she sold to PMG earlier this year.
Notable is the timing. The influencer marketing space and creator economy have become the backbone of the industry’s recent M&A activity.
In this episode of the Digiday Podcast, Quigley-Jones breaks down PMG’s acquisition of Digital Voices as well as the following:
- How the female founder experience impacts funding and perception.
- Navigating transparency with employees during the deal.
- What preparation for acquisition actually looks like.
Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
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