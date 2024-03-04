WTF are OpenAI’s custom GPTs?

This article is a WTF explainer, in which we break down media and marketing’s most confusing terms. More from the series →

OpenAI’s ChatGPT poses an existential threat to publishers, especially those reliant on search traffic. But its GPT Store also proffers a potential new platform for referral traffic in the form of custom GPTs.

The video below breaks down the basics of creating a chatbot for the generative AI platform, with Digiday senior media reporter Sara Guaglione explaining why publishers are not necessarily racing to embrace the shiny new toy.