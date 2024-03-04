WTF Series

WTF are OpenAI’s custom GPTs?

By Tim Peterson  •  March 4, 2024  •  1 min read  •
Ivy Liu

This article is a WTF explainer, in which we break down media and marketing’s most confusing terms. More from the series →

OpenAI’s ChatGPT poses an existential threat to publishers, especially those reliant on search traffic. But its GPT Store also proffers a potential new platform for referral traffic in the form of custom GPTs.

The video below breaks down the basics of creating a chatbot for the generative AI platform, with Digiday senior media reporter Sara Guaglione explaining why publishers are not necessarily racing to embrace the shiny new toy.

https://digiday.com/?p=536557
Trending in Publishing in the Platform Era
Most Read

More in Media

View More
Generative AI

AI Briefing: Elon Musk and Sam Altman battle over OpenAI’s mission

March 4, 2024  •  5 min read

Legal pressure on AI companies illustrates the myriad challenges for companies that want to use or build generative AI tools.

election
Brand Safety

Newsguard debuts new automation tools for tracking election-related misinformation

March 1, 2024  •  4 min read

The news rating service’s new features will track disinformation on websites, social media and video channels.

Audio Anywhere

Podcast companies see signs of an improved ad market in 2024

March 1, 2024  •  6 min read

iHeartMedia, Spotify, SiriusXM and Acast reported year over year revenue growth in their podcast businesses in Q4 2023, noting signs of an improving ad market.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2024. All rights reserved