WTF are OpenAI’s custom GPTs?
This article is a WTF explainer, in which we break down media and marketing’s most confusing terms. More from the series →
OpenAI’s ChatGPT poses an existential threat to publishers, especially those reliant on search traffic. But its GPT Store also proffers a potential new platform for referral traffic in the form of custom GPTs.
The video below breaks down the basics of creating a chatbot for the generative AI platform, with Digiday senior media reporter Sara Guaglione explaining why publishers are not necessarily racing to embrace the shiny new toy.
