The numbers behind how Gen Z is really using AI 

There’s no shortage of chatter about how Generation Z is diving into the world of AI at work. But what’s been missing is the hard data. We’ve gathered up the latest stats to give you the lowdown on how one of the most progressive generations in the workforce is really making the most of this game-changing tech.

Is the new generation of workers excited about AI?

Indeed, they are, but there are a few nuances to consider – like the fact that the technology could eventually make their parents redundant. Social media app Picnic surveyed 2,442 of its Gen Z users and found that 45% of them are concerned AI could replace their parents’ jobs, or the professions they are interested in. The same report found that only 10.7% of participants believed that AI would not be a good thing for society or the world.

In general, a good chunk of young workers are keen to explore the tech though. Nearly 40% of young workers are excited about integrating AI capabilities into their roles, according to a recent survey conducted by Ipsos, commissioned by software company RingCentral that surveyed 1,000 Americans. Surprisingly, 53% even hold the belief that AI could bring about positive changes in the workplace over the long term.

Gen Z watched 50% more hours of online learning content per learner during the pandemic, according to LinkedIn data. And that desire to learn extends to AI. “AI-powered coaching will help everyone,” said Olivier Sabella, vp of LinkedIn Talent Solutions for EMEA and LATAM. “For Gen Z professionals who are new to the world of work and don’t have as many firsthand experiences to draw on when they face a challenge or problem, this can be a really useful tool to quickly access the expert knowledge and courses they need to guide their careers and achieve their professional goals – whatever they may be.”

