The Brazilian Report, Paramount Brand Studio, New York Times Advertising and The Wall Street Journal are among the 2023 Digiday Media Awards finalists

Personalization, authenticity and inclusivity emerged as significant themes among this year’s Digiday Media Awards shortlist. With the expansion of digital media’s global reach and influence, brands are recognizing the importance of investing in emerging channels to engage diverse communities.

The Brazilian Report was shortlisted for several categories, including Best Podcast for its weekly series, ‘Explaining Brazil.’ The podcast aims to provide in-depth analysis and nuanced insights on the country’s current affairs to a global audience of business leaders and policymakers, attracting listeners to its website and ultimately converting them into subscribers of the publication’s written content. Explaining Brazil’s cultivated brand image and reach has also led The Brazilian Report to be cited in international outlets as a reference for the country’s news, including Time magazine, Axios, Vox Media, CNBC, CGTN, Al Jazeera, BBC and more.

In the new Best Use of Emerging Tech category, Paramount Brand Studio earned a nomination for its ‘Yellowstone’ set tour with longtime partner Ram Trucks. Available online, the Ram and ‘Yellowstone’ set tour is an interactive AR experience that uses 360 footage from the set to allow fans to tour the Dutton Ranch from the driver’s seat of a Ram 1500. Users can also explore the truck’s unique features through photos and descriptions, even customizing the color of an exterior 360 view of the truck. The AR experience created deeper engagement for ‘Yellowstone’ fans to interact with the Ram brand, resulting in more than 363,000 page views at YellowstoneSetTour.com and over 10 million social media impressions.

LGBTQ+ media brand PinkNews received a nomination for Media Brand of the Year following the relaunch of its website and apps. PinkNews produces content that elevates marginalized voices and highlights the diversity of the entire LGBTQ+ spectrum, reaching over 100 million unique monthly users across its website, apps and social media platforms. The independent digital publisher introduced new features on its owned platforms to better engage with its audiences, including an “uplifting news filter” and a personalized newsfeed based on user preferences. In another nod to inclusivity, the PinkNews website and apps now adhere to the W3C’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

In the Best Branded Content Program (B2C Category), German footwear brand Birkenstock and New York Times Advertising received a nomination for their ‘Ugly for a Reason’ campaign. Created in partnership with T Brand Studio, Birkenstock’s first global content campaign emphasized how the brand’s “ugly” shoes play a role in maintaining foot health. The campaign spanned a three-part documentary-style video series, custom print and digital media content, audio spots and social extensions educating audiences on the role feet played in human evolution and how to protect foot health. ‘Ugly for a Reason’ leaned on visual storytelling, scientific experts and cultural figures to raise awareness about foot health and Birkenstock’s unique approach to functional footwear. The campaign reached a global audience of over 140 million people and garnered coverage in several business, health and lifestyle publications.

The Wall Street Journal is a finalist in the Best Event category, earning the recognition for its annual Future of Everything Festival. The 2022 event was one of the publisher’s largest hybrid events, with over 16,000 registrants. Virtual guests participated through the Journal’s online event platform and within its ‘Festival Multiverse,’ a metaverse experience featuring interactive digital twins of the event. For the in-person offering, attendees joined a variety of bespoke off-campus activities across New York City, including a drive-in movie, two chef’s table dinners and kitchen tours, and intimate workshops led by visionaries across several industries, including tech, social media and health. At the main stage, attendees participated in masterclasses and physical activations such as ‘Iconic Mints,’ a hybrid metaverse exhibit, and The Lab, a hub showcasing innovative products from more than 20 brands. The program, which surpassed its audience goals, also emphasized diversity and accessibility. It included more than 50 speakers from multiple backgrounds and disciplines, with 41% female speakers and 21% people of color. Additionally, the event platform and content were accessible to all attendees through a partnership with Userway, which provided closed captioning, keyboard navigation and other accessibility features.

Altogether, the work the judges nominated in 2023 demonstrated that brands are emerging technologies and media to offer personalized and engaging experiences to a breadth of audiences.

See the complete list of finalists below.

Best Ad Tech Platform

Adapex, Inc.

BLOCKBOARD Ushers in Next Generation of Advertising

DeepIntent

Dstillery – ID-free®

EDO, Inc. – TV Outcomes Data for the Modern Marketer

Flight Control, Built for Agency Efficiency

Knorex XPO Powering Unified Advertising Execution

Best Brand Partnership – B2B

Custom Content from The Wall Street Journal – Indeed

Foundry and OpenText – Digital Futures

Indeed with essenceMediacom and Insider – Talent Insider

New York Times Advertising & Giant Spoon

Best Brand Partnership – B2C

CBS Sports x Bonobos Presents Decades of Drip

First Media’s So Yummy & Michelob ULTRA – #ULTRAsummer

Frito Lay North America, OMD & Amazon- Launch Cheetos Duster

Paramount Brand Studio – Ram x Yellowstone Set Tour

Remezcla

theSkimm & Zillow – SkimmU Special Edition: Home Buying

Best Branded Content Program – B2B

Cisco and WP Creative Group – Hybrid Is How

Custom Content from the Wall Street Journal – Dow

MotorTrend & BlackBerry QNX — Coding The Car

NBC News Brand Studio & EY-Real Time Insights

NBC News Brand Studio & Salesforce – The SHIFT

Twitch

Best Branded Content Program – B2C

Intel x The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Kosta vs Machine

Nestle Drumstick x Comedy Central’s ‘Screen Test’

OMD & Ancestry – Launch of “A Dream Delivered”

OMD & Canva- Canva x The Walking Dead Designing Dead Program

Twitch

Ugly for a Reason – Birkenstock & New York Times Advertising

Best Commerce Strategy

AllGear Digital – Evolution of Content Commerce Strategy

Apartment Therapy – Commerce

Best Buy Ads and Criteo – Commerce Max Campaign

Canidae & January Digital – OOH Ads for Eco-Friendly Refills

Markacy – Finance Based Media Buying

The Stable, Part of Accenture Song

Best Contextual Targeting Offering

AccuWeather & The Vitamin Shoppe: Summer Sips Campaign

AdsWizz Unleashes Audio Advertising with Voice Ads

dentsu/RAAS Labs/B&Q: easiest way to shop home improvement

IRIS.TV and 4D

Mondelēz & Quotient Target Summer Snacking Success

Teads – The Platform that Means Business

Best Custom Advertising

Achieving Efficiency & Lift with Unique Creatives from Kargo

Markacy – Finance Based Media Buying

OMD & Ancestry – Launch of “A Dream Delivered”

Origin

Oris launches Social Display via Amobee PGR Media & Spaceback

Twitch

Best Digital Product Innovation

Cooler Screens

FOX Sports & Tagboard Produce Most Connected World Cup Ever

GumGum & Playground xyz – Context & Attention for Domino’s

How BMW Increased Brand Metrics with Sharethrough GreenPMPs™

Mirriad, Charlse Schwab and The Hallmark Channel

Xaxis and Mediacom elevate Tele2AB to new heights

Best Editorial Package

CO— by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Dotdash Meredith – Parents

Harvard Business Review

Insider

Insider

Microsoft & GDP: Crafting How to Hybrid: The WorkLab Guides

Best Editorial Video Series

Family Style with Al Roker – TODAY All Day

States of America/USA TODAY

Ugly for a Reason – Birkenstock & New York Times Advertising

Washington Post Live

Best Event

Apartment Therapy’s Small/Cool NYC 2022

BDG’s NYLON House

Black Love, Inc’s Inaugural Black Love Weekend

GovExec – Evening of Honors

OMD & Lay’s® Potato Chips – Launch Lay’s® BravoCon

Procter & Gamble – P&G Battle of the Paddles at SB LVII

The Wall Street Journal – The Future of Everything Festival

Best First-Party Data Strategy

Bloomberg – Bull or Bear Market?

BlueConic & Roularta Media Group

LiveRamp Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS)

PepsiCo Media

Permutive helps PMC drive value for brands via direct-sold

The Stable, Part of Accenture Song

Best Newsletter

1440, the impartial daily digest

Axios Media Inc. & Sailthru by Marigold – Axios Local

BDG — Amplify Our Voices Newsletter

ESPN: 2023 NBA Rundown Newsletter

McKinsey Global Publishing

The Brazilian Report

Best Podcast

Ahead of Its Time — an original podcast by Setapp

Black Love, Inc.’s Original Podcast, The Mama’s Den

Harvard Business Review

IBM & EightBar Collective: SmartTalks with IBM

The Brazilian Report

The Outlaw Ocean Podcast

The Volume – The Draymond Green Show

Best Publisher Platform

Beachfront | The Sell-Side Ad Server Built for Convergent TV

BOMESI Empowers Black-Owned Media Companies with Fabrik

EX.CO | The Publisher-First Video Technology Platform

Keystone by Outbrain

Triton Digital

Wurl: Data-driven Solutions for CTV Distribution & Marketing

Best Story

Staysure/Merkle partnership & story of their covid strategy

The Brazilian Report

The Markup: Meta Receives Medical Info from Hospital Sites

Best Subscription or Membership Product

Omeda & Gardner Business Media: Actioning First-Party Data

Tempt to laugh – VGTV

The LA Times & Recurly

The Weather Channel television network

Best use of Audience Insights

Ampersand & BMW/ Universal McCann

Avangrid and WP Creative Group – How Green Can We Go?

Merkle & Hilton Pupadvisor

Merkle & Tradepoint

THE FIFTH

The Washington Post & ActionIQ – Launch of Newsprint

Best use of Emerging Tech

Dow Jones and Active Theory

FCB – Michelob ULTRA

Paramount Brand Studio – Ram x Yellowstone Set Tour

Playwire – Lunchables Metaverse Takeover

The Famous Group – Vixi Live

THE FIFTH x AELTC X #ChampionOfTheHill

Best use of Social

Merkle & Hilton – HAMPTON BREAKFAST – SCARLETT MOFFATT

NRMA Insurance

NRMA Insurance – Social Strategy

THE FIFTH

The Volume

Twitch

Best use of Video

Aki Technologies and Nature Valley – Personalized Video

AT&T Business & Insider Studios: United States of Automation

McKinsey Global Publishing

McKinsey Global Publishing

Merkle & Hampton By Hilton YouTube Creator Test

PinkNews

Best Video Distribution and Programming Strategy

CBS Sports x Bonobos Presents Decades of Drip

NowThis

Best Video Platform

Beachfront | The Sell-Side Ad Server Built for Convergent TV

Brightcove

Local Now

STN Video

Washington Post Live

Content Studio of the Year

BDG Studios

Hodinkee Editorial + Hodinkee Studio

One X Studios

T Brand Studio

Editorial Team of the Year

Grid

Hodinkee Editorial + Hodinkee Studio

PinkNews

Reader’s Digest, a TMB (Trusted Media Brands) brand

The Brazilian Report

The Hill

Media Brand of the Year

Bustle

Dotdash Meredith – Verywell

Everyday Health Consumer

PinkNews

SPIN

The Hill

Media Company of the Year

Crooked Media

Tastemade

The Brazilian Report

TOGETHXR

Most Engaged Community

Harvard Business Review

Taste of Home, a TMB (Trusted Media Brands) brand

The Dad

theSkimm State of Women 2023

Video Team of the Year

PinkNews