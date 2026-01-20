UBS, New York Times Advertising, Uber Advertising and The Wall Street Journal are Digiday Media Awards Europe finalists
This year, the organizations modernizing European media are pioneering interactive formats that drive engagement and impact, while premium contexts build trust and authority. Digiday Media Awards Europe finalists are also pairing innovation with sustainability, thoughtful design and seamless omnichannel storytelling to enhance user experience across touchpoints.
In the Best Use of Interactive Content category, UBS and New York Times Advertising are nominated for “Banking is our craft,” a 360-degree storytelling campaign. By positioning UBS as a curator of wealth, T Brand Studio’s campaign emphasized the deliberate expertise behind tailored solutions rather than abstract banking promises. The program met its audience of high-net-worth individuals and senior leads in trusted editorial environments, embedding stories within New York Times ad units, podcasts and custom experiences aligned to readers’ interests. Other elements included three short films and custom crosswords in print and digital formats.
Uber Advertising is a finalist in the Best Use of Interactive Content category, earning recognition for its “Share a Coke” campaign. Developed in partnership with WPP, the effort used Uber Eats to translate the emotional appeal of seeing your name on a Coke into a modern, interactive experience rooted in convenience and connection. At the center was Uber Advertising’s first Playable Ad, which allowed users to personalize a Coca-Cola bottle and instantly reward friends with a cart offer, turning a moment of customization into a shared action. The campaign reframed personalization as a social gesture, aligning with Gen Z’s desire for belonging in an era of fleeting online interactions.
Nominees in the Best Event category include The Wall Street Journal, which was shortlisted for its 2025 Journal House at Cannes Lions, a flagship live journalism experience that blends luxury hospitality with editorial authority. Built around the theme “The Future of Meaningful Engagement,” the space brought WSJ journalism to life through editor-led discussions, workshops and appearances by cultural and business leaders, including Jimmy Fallon, Nikki Haley and Malcolm Gladwell. Programming explored evolving engagement metrics, creative intelligence and the intersection of commerce and culture, positioning WSJ and Dow Jones as essential guides to the conversations shaping global business.
Stay tuned for the reveal of this year’s winners. In the meantime, see the complete shortlist below.
Best Ad Tech Platform
Index Marketplaces: Enabling Intelligence on the Supply Side
Magnite – CTV Precision and Impact at Scale
EX.CO for Carwow: ML-Driven Video Monetization
MiQ: Breaking the fragmentation cycle with advanced AI
Smartly x Spotify: Scaling Global Growth w/ AI & Automation
Epsilon – Real People, Real Results, No Guesswork
Best Brand Partnership – B2B – NEW
ServiceNow and The Times lead AI conversations in business
Cytiva: From click-throughs to attention breakthroughs
Infobip & MoneyGram Haas F1 – revolutionizing fan experience
Best Brand Partnership – B2C – NEW
Levelling up Bethesda’s unified ATV strategy
Twitch: Rogue Shadow Ops
Sofar Sounds x O2: Live From The Highlands
Mail Metro Media & Spark Foundry & ASDA — Part of the Family
Best Branded Content Program – B2B – NEW
Financial Times & OneFootball – FedEx Champions of Business
UBS & The Trust (Custom Content from WSJ): Crafting Capital
Best Branded Content Program – B2C – NEW
Vox Media & HSBC – Insight In Motion
The FT and Martell Present Beyond the Barrel
Coca-Cola Spain Music Experience with TikTok Out of Phone
Best Collaboration
RevLifter & Revving solve adtech’s secret killer: cash flow
Best Contextual Targeting Offering
RAAS LAB, Hisense & McCann Leeds
Inch’s Cider’s high attention, low-carbon campaign by GumGum
SuperAwesome, Awesome Intelligence x Nickelodeon Germany
Best Event
INDIVISA HQ from Footballco
Journal House Cannes: The Future of Meaningful Engagement
DIMES Cool Lime Mix Very Delicious
Sofar Sounds x O2: Live From The Highlands
The POLITICO Pub at Party Conference
Best First-Party Data Strategy
Aonic – Making UA & Insights More Rewarding
Best Multichannel Campaign
Boots Online Doctor Sees 20% Brand Lift with Quantcast
Michelin & Teads Drive Results with Omnichannel and 3D Video
Redken ABC with TikTok Out of Phone
Driving omnichannel multi-market awareness for SEGA
Nectar360: Coca-Cola X Domino’s – Love a Pizza? Win a Pizza?
Mail Metro Media & Spark Foundry & ASDA — Part of the Family
Best Podcast – NEW
L’Oréal Groupe, NYT Advertising—This Is Not a Beauty Podcast
Mastercard Touch Card podcast
Politics at Sam and Anne’s
Dear Millennials Podcast
Best Publisher Platform
Shorthand – Beautifully simple storytelling
EX.CO for Carwow: Smarter Context, Stronger Revenue
Best Use of Audience Insights
Precisify Havas & The BBC – iPlayer Squad Goals
Mail Metro Media & Spark Foundry & ASDA — Part of the Family
Best Use of Data
Brentford’s 2024/25 Premier League campaign
Danone + Teads: Attention Into ROI; Smart Data, Real Sales
Primis – Powering Video With Data
Mail Metro Media & Spark Foundry & ASDA — Part of the Family
GumGum – contextual advertising campaign for Basic Fit
Best Use of Emerging Technology
Twitch: Rogue Shadow Ops
Best Use of Interactive Content
Financial Times x WongDoody – The FT Money Machine
Twitch: Rogue Shadow Ops
UBS & New York Times Advertising – Craft Matters
‘Share a Coke’ 2025 with Coca-Cola, WPP & Uber Advertising
Best Use of Social
Crealytics & Urban Outfitters Europe – Meta Ads Rewired
Redken ABC with TikTok Out of Phone
DIMES Cool Lime Mix Very Delicious
Mail Metro Media & Spark Foundry & ASDA — Family Matters
Best Use of Video
Vox Media & HSBC – Insight In Motion
All-Accor x Teads: The Omnichannel Attention Advantage
Mail Metro Media & Spark Foundry & ASDA — Family Matters
Editorial Team of the Year
POLITICO’s Editorial Team in Europe
Most Committed to Sustainability
GumGum’s high attention, low carbon campaign for Inch’s
Most Engaged Community – NEW
Twitch: Slurp & Conquer with Pot Noodle
Sales Team of the Year – NEW
The Little Dot Studios EMEA Ads team
Interested in entering the Digiday Media Awards Europe? Sign up to receive deadline reminders, entry tips, category recommendations and more.
More in Media
The top AI platforms for publishers, ranked
Digiday’s Jessica Davies and Sara Guaglione joined the Digiday Podcast to handicap the more than a half-dozen AI platforms, from Amazon to OpenAI, that have begun doing business with publishers.
Not all creators are the same: How the creator economy breaks down by business model
Breaking down the creator economy by business model, from audience-owned media companies to micro creators with a niche.
‘JG believed that even in a demanding industry, it was possible to lead with both rigor and humanity’
The industry pays respects to OpenX CEO John Gentry, who sadly passed away last week.