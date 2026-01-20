UBS, New York Times Advertising, Uber Advertising and The Wall Street Journal are Digiday Media Awards Europe finalists

This year, the organizations modernizing European media are pioneering interactive formats that drive engagement and impact, while premium contexts build trust and authority. Digiday Media Awards Europe finalists are also pairing innovation with sustainability, thoughtful design and seamless omnichannel storytelling to enhance user experience across touchpoints.

In the Best Use of Interactive Content category, UBS and New York Times Advertising are nominated for “Banking is our craft,” a 360-degree storytelling campaign. By positioning UBS as a curator of wealth, T Brand Studio’s campaign emphasized the deliberate expertise behind tailored solutions rather than abstract banking promises. The program met its audience of high-net-worth individuals and senior leads in trusted editorial environments, embedding stories within New York Times ad units, podcasts and custom experiences aligned to readers’ interests. Other elements included three short films and custom crosswords in print and digital formats.



Uber Advertising is a finalist in the Best Use of Interactive Content category, earning recognition for its “Share a Coke” campaign. Developed in partnership with WPP, the effort used Uber Eats to translate the emotional appeal of seeing your name on a Coke into a modern, interactive experience rooted in convenience and connection. At the center was Uber Advertising’s first Playable Ad, which allowed users to personalize a Coca-Cola bottle and instantly reward friends with a cart offer, turning a moment of customization into a shared action. The campaign reframed personalization as a social gesture, aligning with Gen Z’s desire for belonging in an era of fleeting online interactions.