Publishers speak out on the state of the media business at the Digiday Publishing Summit

Publishers have had to persevere through a harsh winter, as the ad market went cold and hiring freezes set in. With the calendar flipping to spring, do publishers feel like the economic conditions are starting to thaw, or do they expect the second quarter to be similarly frigid?

That’s the question we put to the publishers in attendance at the Digiday Publishing Summit in Vail, Colorado, which took place March 27 through 29. Watch the video below to hear what they had to say.