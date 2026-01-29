Media Briefing: ‘A bitter pill’: ChatGPT ads are coming – where do publishers fit?

This Media Briefing covers the latest in media trends for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

‘A bitter pill’

The details on OpenAI bringing ads to ChatGPT are slowly emerging. And publishers are watching closely to see what this will mean for their own businesses.

A few risks are starting to bubble up: more revenue for OpenAI from content ChatGPT pulls from the open web, without a cut going to publishers, and more competition for ad dollars. A few risks to publishers’ businesses are starting to bubble up. Ads coming to ChatGPT likely mean more revenue for OpenAI from content ChatGPT pulls from the open web, without a cut going to publishers. It also means more competition for ad dollars.

“[OpenAI is] cutting into our business model, and they’re monetizing it beyond just subscriptions. So it really does change how that feels for publishers, and it changes the equation of — ‘you’re getting all of this for free from us, and now you’re actually making money directly off it. You’re using our IP to fill out these answers that you’re then getting an advertiser to pay you because they’ll transact there.’ That’s rough. That’s a bitter pill,” said a publishing exec, who exchanged anonymity for candor.

Marcel Semmler, CPO at Bauer Media, said his team is monitoring these changes closely, though they are not at the “panic level.”

What it really signals is that answer engines are becoming monetization platforms, not just utility layers, he stressed. “And once monetization enters, the question shifts from ‘how do answers work?’ to ‘who gets represented, surfaced, and paid?’ The biggest implication is not ads themselves, but distribution power and dependency. If ChatGPT becomes a monetized interface, it will inevitably shape what content is surfaced, how sources are referenced, and how value is captured. That creates both risk and opportunity,” Semmler said.

More revenue for OpenAI without a publisher cut

OpenAI will soon make additional revenue (other than subscriptions) off the back of publishers’ content with ads. But OpenAI has not announced how — or if — publishers get a cut. In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson said OpenAI is focused on testing ads in the U.S. over the next few weeks.

This added monetization layer is another blow to publishers already concerned with OpenAI using their content to power responses in ChatGPT without proper attribution, control or payment.

Another pain point: Publishers’ content fuels ChatGPT without sending traffic back, cutting into ad revenue.

“It is likely to make the traffic displacement issue even worse,” said the same anonymous publishing exec. “If you’re in a chat and you cannot only ask a question about a product you want to buy, or a trip you’re thinking of taking… and you’re not only getting a thorough answer, but then you’re getting an ad right next to it with a link to buy that product, book that trip, purchase that service? I think it’s just all the more reason why people are not going to ever exit that chat experience and click on the small link that powers part of the answer results.”

This new revenue stream for OpenAI might also mean publishers that have licensing deals with the tech company may want to revisit those agreements to figure out some sort of cut of OpenAI’s ad revenue when they come to the table, especially as those deals come up for renewal soon.

Competition for ad dollars

OpenAI says it has 800 million weekly active users, and ChatGPT ads put it in direct competition for ad dollars with publishers.

However, Scott Messer, principal and founder of publisher consultancy Messer Media believes that won’t dangerously erode open web display budgets for a few years. “Right now, it’s probably experimental budgets. Sure, it [advertisers allocating budgets] may be a million bucks a piece, but it’s not moving the $400 billion ad ecosystem,” he said.

Others are more unnerved about the short term. “There are finite budgets, and that level of engagement is really tempting [for advertisers],” said the same publishing exec who spoke under anonymity.

On the flip side, publishers already have established infrastructures for advertising and long-term relationships with advertisers, as well as robust ad measurement, said Caroline Giegerich, vp of AI at IAB, the media and marketing trade body.

“If you’re a publisher, you want to know, ‘does this have a real, long-term impact to how advertisers are spending on my platform?’” Giegerich said. Publishers will likely be watching their ad businesses closely, keeping an eye on budget allocation, especially around upper funnel awareness budgets, she added.

The anonymous publishing exec was concerned this wouldn’t be enough. “[Publishers’] metrics are really geared towards awareness campaigns, things like click-through rate or viewability. Whereas if you are able to drive transactions from those ads, it becomes much more performance-based, with very granular performance metrics.”

Ads in ChatGPT could “cannibalize intent-based search advertising much more than CPM-based display advertising,” said David Caswell, founder of StoryFlow, a consultancy focused on AI workflows in news production. “The ‘intent’ signal is so much stronger — it’s like having an instant, personal Consumer Reports for everything you could ever buy, no matter how niche.”

Google ads in AI the bigger threat?

Ultimately, the bigger risk may be if Google were to bring more ads into its AI experiences, such as AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google launched personalized shopping ads for retailers in AI Mode in a U.S. pilot program last month.

“Google worries me more [than OpenAI ads] because now they have an incentive to keep the traffic to themselves by enabling ads in AI Overviews,” said Messer. “I don’t think you’re going to see ads go into the Gemini app itself because they don’t need to create friction in that surface area by putting ads in.”

Messer stressed that OpenAI understands how search ads work, but also knows how hard they are to build. By opting for CPM pricing for its ads model, OpenAI avoids early comparisons with Google’s highly transparent CPC-driven search ads, giving it room to test and learn before attempting to build the kind of competitive, auction-based marketplace that search monetization requires, he added. “What I’d love to see is advertisers withhold their dollars from marketing budgets until they know that content is ethically sourced by the LLMs,” said Messer.

The anonymous publishing exec worried that if Google added more advertising into AI Overviews or AI Mode, it would take up more space both within those experiences and in traditional search results. “I think that will only accelerate crowding out organic results entirely,” they said.

While ads in ChatGPT won’t change publishers’ strategies overnight, they mark “a clear transition,” said Semmler. “These systems are no longer neutral utilities. They’re becoming media platforms. And once that happens, publishers need a seat at the table — not just as content providers, but as partners with clear rules.”

— Jessica Davies contributed to this story.

What we’ve heard

“Last year… companies were still trying to figure out — especially in Washington — how they wanted to show up with a new administration, what issues were going to matter. And so we definitely saw a slower January, February. This year, it really feels like people are ready to go. We’re 70% sold through for our flagship newsletter. We have events that are already starting [in January, when it’s] typically a really slow month of people getting their footing, and that doesn’t really start till mid February. I see this year as a real building-blocks year.”

— Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News CEO

Numbers to know

$74 million: The estimated amount of funding state governments will provide to local newsrooms in 2026.

18: The number of new contributors CBS News boss Bari Weiss is hiring, part of her plan to shake up the org.

150%: The increase in the number of daily average U.S. users deleting the TikTok app, in the past week.

