‘It’s gonna be a race’: Publishers speak out on the industry’s post-cookie preparedness

The death of the third-party cookie was one of the top topics discussed during the September 2023 edition of the Digiday Publishing Summit. As it was at the March 2023 edition. And the September 2022 edition. And the March 2022 edition. And the September 2021 edition. And as it will probably be at the March 2024 edition.

“We’ve been talking about cookie deprecation for the last three years now,” said Ariscelle Novicio, svp and head of technology at New York Post.