How tech disruptions — including those connected to AI — cost employers millions

Tech disruptions are costing companies with 2,000 or more employees nearly $4 million annually in lost productivity, according to the latest research — something that should get the attention of every HR leader as their organizations pour more resources into AI and digital transformation.

The numbers reveal a troubling disconnect. While 92% of companies plan to boost their AI investment over the next three years, only 21% of office workers report that AI is significantly improving their productivity, according to Ivanti, which provides solutions for managing and securing IT systems.

According to Ivanti’s Digital Employee Experience Report, office workers experience an average of 3.6 tech interruptions and 2.7 security update disruptions each month — seemingly minor inconveniences that add up to considerable losses in productivity and lower employee engagement.

Perhaps most alarming is how organizations are leaving employees to fend for themselves when it comes to new technology. Nearly half of office workers report being left to teach themselves how to use these new tools. Among companies that allow AI usage, just 40% have provided training, with another 24% planning to offer it.

The implications extend far beyond productivity metrics. With 65% of workers reporting that frustrations with workplace tools negatively affect their mood and morale, tech experience is becoming a critical retention issue.

“Nearly 2 in 3 office workers report that negative experiences with workplace tools and apps impact their mood, which can set off a domino effect throughout the organization,” explains Brooke Johnson, chief legal counsel and senior vp of HR and security at Ivanti. “This isn’t just a matter of morale — unaddressed digital frustrations can lead directly to retention challenges.”

The data reveals the stark reality: according to Ivanti’s 2024 survey, nearly one in four IT professionals (23%) know a colleague who resigned due to workplace burnout stemming from persistent tech issues. While 67% of employees say having device choice is important – just 36% enjoy that freedom.

“The real cost of tech disruption isn’t just downtime, it’s the widening gap between investment and adoption,” says Kian Katanforoosh, founder and CEO of the AI skills intelligence platform Workera, citing its State of Skills Intelligence Report. For every dollar an organization spends on new technology, they should expect to spend three on their people — yet most employers flip that scenario.

Johnson advocates for a strategic, blended training model combining targeted workshops, on-demand learning resources and peer-to-peer mentoring. “It’s important not to assume baseline competency,” Johnson notes. “HR should ensure all professionals receive tailored, ongoing training to build true AI fluency.”

The tension between employee preferences for tech autonomy and IT security requirements requires structured solutions. Johnson points to Ivanti’s AI Governance Council, a cross-functional team that evaluates AI tools while encouraging responsible experimentation and innovation.

While 73% of office workers believe AI will ultimately boost job satisfaction, the current disconnect highlights a critical communication challenge.

“HR teams should prioritize transparent communication about what AI can—and cannot—deliver in the workplace,” Johnson says. Rather than focusing solely on adoption rates, she recommends implementing metrics that accurately reflect AI’s true impact, such as time saved on repetitive tasks or employee satisfaction with AI tools.

When making the business case for Digital Employee Experience investments to CFOs, Johnson emphasizes translating disruptions into tangible financial impact. “Digital friction at work triggers a chain reaction of problems across the organization—yet many companies remain slow to act,” she notes.

Considering the prospective losses, even modest improvements in digital friction could yield significant gains. By linking DEX investments to measurable outcomes, HR leaders can build compelling, numbers-driven cases.

The practical fix requires treating skills like infrastructure: setting baseline workforce capabilities, closing gaps with targeted learning, and providing clear guardrails for responsible AI use. “Companies that invest in people with the same urgency as they invest in technology will not only reclaim productivity but also build a workforce ready to thrive in the AI era,” Katanforoosh says.

Key HR recommendations include partnering with IT on employee experience metrics beyond system uptime, implementing DEX solutions for real-time workflow insights, and redesigning training programs toward continuous learning approaches. Supporting automation of routine processes like password resets can yield immediate wins — 40% of companies still haven’t automated that basic function.

Companies experiencing fewer tech disruptions report higher employee satisfaction, reduced IT costs and improved talent attraction — all metrics that directly impact HR’s strategic objectives.