How Gabriella Gomez built a six-figure career on TikTok Live without signing sponsorship deals

Gabriella Gomez is all-in on TikTok Live.

Gomez, a former marketer for brands such as K-Swiss and Beats By Dre, quit her job to become a full-time content creator in 2022. Since then, she’s built a social following of roughly 345,000 on TikTok, boasting about 500,000 total followers across platforms.

TikTok Live has been a key driver of Gomez’s growth. On August 1, 2024, she reached 100,000 followers on the platform, crossing the threshold to qualify for TikTok’s “Live Pro” creator network, which provides livestreaming creators extra benefits including a special profile badge and one-on-one tech support. One year later, Gomez’s TikTok following has exploded by over 229,000. At her peak viewership, she is the United States’ most-watched TikTok Live creator, with over 2,000 concurrent viewers.

Gomez’s ability to use live gifting to monetize her daily TikTok livestreams — she told Digiday that she averaged 250 hours of livestreaming per month between September 2024 and May 2025 — has allowed her to avoid relying on sponsorship revenue, the lifeblood of many other creators. She estimated that live gifting currently accounts for 90 percent of her overall revenue, pointing to the data platform Tikleap, which says that she has earned over $766,000 through TikTok’s live gifting feature since June 2024, with average earnings of $1,025 per day in live gifts Between July 1 and July 31 of this year. In contrast, she said that direct ad revenue from TikTok has a “minimal impact” on her overall earnings.

TikTok has been pushing livestreaming in 2025, with the company holding a series of digital and in-person workshops to educate creators and agencies about the strengths of live gifting as a revenue stream.

To learn more about Gomez’s approach to TikTok Live — and why brand deals represent less than 10 percent of her revenue — Digiday spoke to the creator for an annotated Q&A.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

On her decision to prioritize platform revenue over brand deals

Gomez: “I haven’t dabbled into [sponsorships], really, but now that I’ve got a year of Live Pro and have hit certain benchmarks as far as following goes, I have a case to confidently approach brands. I didn’t want to go to my brand networks without a heavy-hitting approach, with numbers and stats and data. I was going to be pulling on relationships that I respect, and I would never draw on those relationships without a proper business approach.”

Digiday: Gomez has been a TikTok Live Pro for over a year, and has been livestreaming daily on TikTok for over 18 months. Although she’s interested in growing her sponsorship business — charging sponsors between $1,500 and over $6,000 per activation, with specific rates dependent on the nature of the livestream and post-live usage rights — the fact that she is just now building that revenue stream is telling. Gomez’s experience shows how the lucrative nature of TikTok’s live gifting can discourage creators from leaning more heavily into sponsorship deals.

On the connection between livestreaming and follower growth on TikTok

Gomez: “Followers and livestreams don’t necessarily go hand in hand. You could have 27 million followers and have 20 people in your livestream — they’re totally separate. As far as followers go, I’m still gaining at a steady pace. There was no viral moment, as far as my livestreams go. It was slow and steady growth, and I will take that all day over a quick flash in the pan.”

Digiday: Gomez’s experience shows how TikTok Live creators are incentivized to focus on different performance metrics than the platform’s short-form video creators. Standard metrics like follower count and video viewership are not particularly relevant to her work. Although her most-watched video has reached 1.1 million views on TikTok, this number pales in comparison to viral videos posted by short-form video creators with similar followings; TikToker Kaylee Marina, for example, has a similar follower count of about 340,000 but has had over a dozen videos reach over 1 million views. Gomez’s strength is in her ability to reach a dedicated core fanbase for an extended period: she often goes live for up to 12 hours, maintaining an average concurrent viewer count of around 200 throughout the streams.

On how TikTok Live disincentivizes multi-streaming

Gomez: “As far as TikTok goes, it’s built so that you are focused and engaged with the chat. If you’re diverting your focus, or if you’re saying names that aren’t in the chat, it’s going to be very confusing. That’s why I respond to every comment that comes in. I’ve seen some creators go live on multiple platforms, and they’re diverting attention. They have two phones, so their eye contact is over there and their TikTok channel is over here. You might get some looky-loos who come in, and so their numbers are inflated, but is that engagement good? Probably not.”