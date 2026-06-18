How a German publisher JV is turning LLM visibility into a premium brand buy

Publishers spent years learning how to engineer Google. Now they’re trying to do the same for AI answers – and sell it as a brand product.

Germany’s BCN, the joint-venture commercial arm of three major publishing houses – Hubert Burda Media, Funke and Klambt – is rolling out a commercial product that helps brands get properly surfaced and described inside ChatGPT, Gemini and other AI assistants, not just on traditional search results pages.

Called GEO Brand Impact, the offering bundles an AI visibility audit, content strategy, AI-optimized branded content and ongoing optimization across roughly 300 specialist titles, spanning technology, finance, beauty, health and luxury, including Chip, Elle and Grazia. BCN claims the JV reaches around 63 million users across the three publishing houses.

The process starts with an audit using third-party tools like Peak AI and Rank Scale to fire large prompt sets at different models and map what shows up: which brands are visible, how they’re described, and which domains the models rely on most. From there, BCN defines the most important “AI search intents” based on user prompt analysis, and the content needed to match them, then produces what it calls “GEO content” – listicles, reviews and comparisons tailored for AI systems – and places that branded content in relevant titles, measuring changes in visibility, citation rate and sentiment over time.

To make that concrete, Stefan Betzold, chief digital product officer of BCN, told Digiday that the team is now explicitly designing some branded content with AI systems, rather than human readers, as the primary audience.

That work is largely anchored in BCN’s existing Brand Stories team, but with a new layer of AI literacy. Betzold said the team already knows how to produce high-quality native content: the shift is now training them on “how to write for a bot.” That means learning which formats and signals LLMs tend to pick up and treating those as distinct from the more emotional, story-driven native pieces they’d create for human readers.

From a commercial standpoint, Betzold is clear that this is currently a brand awareness product, not a performance buy, and should be priced at the premium end of its branded content range. Because there are no reliable click-throughs from AI answers yet, the economics can’t be built around last-click attribution. Instead, the work is anchored in consulting and analytics, with teams optimizing for AI visibility, citation rates and sentiment rather than impressions and clicks – and accepting that results will play out over “weeks and months” as models change.

Publishers are also rethinking, at a product and editorial level, how much of their content to open up to AI crawlers in the first place, Betzold said. The prevailing instinct across the industry is to block default scraping, then reopen access more selectively. In practice, that could mean allowing models to index routine daily news while keeping exclusives or paywalled investigations off-limits. GEO Brand Impact would sit inside that more granular control. The aim, he said, is to “inform” AI answers with trusted coverage without simply handing over the entire archive for free.

The move is the latest in a string of publisher attempts to turn AI answer visibility into a sellable product line. Time and Future have already started offering advertisers ways to influence how their brands show up in AI assistants, and other U.S. and U.K. publishers are experimenting with similar blends of analytics and branded content.

As more publishers quietly run pilot campaigns to see whether branded content can nudge where and how often LLMs mention certain companies, a bigger strategic question is starting to emerge: who actually has an edge in this new discovery layer?

One publishing exec running pilots, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, summed up the tension this way: ‘On one hand, you’ve got a lot of publishers going, ‘This is an existential threat. We risk losing 50% of our search traffic,’ On the other hand, you’ve got brands going: ‘Is this a new way that our consumers are now searching, and if so, how do we test the waters in this space and which publishers do we work with if LLMs over-index to quality publishers?”

For publishers, the strategic logic is clear: as referral traffic from Google and social platforms becomes less reliable and AI assistants increasingly sit between audiences and information, they risk losing both attention and ad budgets if they don’t claim this space. Packaging AI answer optimization as a branded content and consultancy product lets them monetize their core advantages: trusted niche brands and deep content expertise, while competing with AI agencies and tool vendors now pitching CMOs their own versions of AI SEO – now known as GEO.

“Just imagine you’re a CMO. You try to find out what’s happening with your new product in AI search… and then you find out you’re not visible,” said Betzold. “There is not yet a proper market, so who do you ask?”

That anxiety is already showing up in the numbers. In a recent survey from WordPress VIP, 74% of 800 enterprise decision makers and CMOs interviewed said AI discoverability and attribution are a main or significant priority and teams are already spending an average of more than two working days a week trying to improve them. At the same time, 42% of 1,200 U.S. adults surveyed in the same report said AI-generated answers or search results without clear attribution are what they trust least online.

Add in the fact that, on average, 60% of enterprise audience reach already comes from third-party platforms that brands don’t own or control, per the same report, and it becomes clearer why a joint venture of trusted publisher brands thinks it can sell itself as the missing piece between anxious CMOs, opaque AI systems and the open web.

These pitches resonate with brands, but there’s a gap between improving the conditions for visibility and promising specific outcomes in AI answers. Rita Steinberg, vp of media at full-service agency FUSE Create, said the fact publishers are doing this is “compelling” as brands start to worry about how they appear in AI answer engines, but warned against treating AI discoverability as a clear-cut formula. “There are a lot of factors that influence whether a brand, publisher or piece of content gets surfaced by an LLM – authority, relevance, source quality, recency, existing search signals, citations, user prompts, the model itself,” she said. “So, while publishers can improve the conditions for visibility, I don’t think they can credibly guarantee that a specific piece of content will appear in an AI-generated answer.”

She said that for agencies and brands, the value is likely less about buying a guaranteed outcome and more about buying into a stronger authority signal. Premium publishers can help brands show up in the right AI answers by wrapping them in credible, well-structured coverage on the topics they care about. But that’s more of a long‑game brand discovery bet than something you can sell like a fixed slot or a performance campaign, she noted.

“There is a role for publishers here, but the strongest offering would need to be transparent about what it can and cannot control,” said Steinberg. “I would be open to testing it, especially for brands where authority, education or category leadership matter, but I would push hard on measurement, methodology and proof before paying a major premium.”

Update correction: An earlier version of this article called the product AI Brand Impact, instead of GEO Brand Impact.