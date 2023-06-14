‘High risk, high reward’: How leadership should embrace AI in the workforce

This article was first published by Digiday sibling WorkLife

Like it or not, artificial intelligence is pushing leadership in a new direction.

AI’s influence on humanity and the way we work, has been a hotly debated area of contention for months. To some, the opportunities the AI era will usher in for organizations and workforces will transform societal and working conditions for the better, lead to happier, more fulfilled employees, more satisfied customer bases and ultimately deliver higher profitability. To others, we have caught the proverbial tiger by the tail.

Either way you slice it, AI is here to stay. And for senior leaders, that means evolving, rather than replacing, existing skills — both their own and those of their workforces.

Most (94%) business leaders agree that AI is critical for success, per a 2022 Deloitte report. And it will be AI-informed leadership that sets the most effective organizations apart from the competition in future, experts say. Judging when not to use it will be just as critical.

The frantic hype around AI taking over our jobs is slowly making way to a more considered conversation around how AI can be used to improve the day-to-day working experience. To start, senior leaders will need to cultivate interpersonal skills even more. And if AI is to handle time-consuming technical aspects of, for example, a CEO’s role, the human element of interpreting data and asking AI the right questions to make sound judgments, will be crucial.

