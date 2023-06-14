‘High risk, high reward’: How leadership should embrace AI in the workforce
This article was first published by Digiday sibling WorkLife
Like it or not, artificial intelligence is pushing leadership in a new direction.
AI’s influence on humanity and the way we work, has been a hotly debated area of contention for months. To some, the opportunities the AI era will usher in for organizations and workforces will transform societal and working conditions for the better, lead to happier, more fulfilled employees, more satisfied customer bases and ultimately deliver higher profitability. To others, we have caught the proverbial tiger by the tail.
Either way you slice it, AI is here to stay. And for senior leaders, that means evolving, rather than replacing, existing skills — both their own and those of their workforces.
Most (94%) business leaders agree that AI is critical for success, per a 2022 Deloitte report. And it will be AI-informed leadership that sets the most effective organizations apart from the competition in future, experts say. Judging when not to use it will be just as critical.
The frantic hype around AI taking over our jobs is slowly making way to a more considered conversation around how AI can be used to improve the day-to-day working experience. To start, senior leaders will need to cultivate interpersonal skills even more. And if AI is to handle time-consuming technical aspects of, for example, a CEO’s role, the human element of interpreting data and asking AI the right questions to make sound judgments, will be crucial.
To read the full article click here
-
Spotify’s Lee Brown talks up the platform’s latest advertiser pitch
Spotify is rolling out an analytics tool and tracking pixel to report on how advertisers’ audio ads impact their businesses.
-
Digiday+ Research: Smaller publishers depend the most on digital channels
Media businesses require a delicate balance between traditional channels and digital ones — and that balance looks different for large publishers and smaller ones.
-
It’s a ‘dogfight’: Publishers’ Q2 revenue was flat and they’re wary of remainder of the year
Publishers fear the light at the end of the ad revenue tunnel is further away than once expected.
-
SponsoredCómo YouTube está redefiniendo la experiencia de compra en línea
Contenido Patrocinado por Google. Este artículo se publicó originalmente en Octubre 20 de 2021. Amy Lanzi, jefa de práctica para Norteamérica, Publicis Commerce Encontrar productos sorprendentes en una tienda física es, o solía ser, una experiencia común: ese momento mágico de compra en el que el cliente tropieza con algo nuevo que se ajusta perfectamente a […]
-
Social platform Spill launches new beta iOS app with a ‘meme-forward’ aesthetic
Founded in December by former Twitter employees, the platform is also launching its first ad format with Lionsgate.
-
How Popsugar’s Play/Ground exhibits the publisher event model in 2023
This year, Popsugar pared down its health- and wellness-centric event from a two-day, 15,000-person festival to a one-day, 600-attendee affair that it hosted on June 2 in Los Angeles.