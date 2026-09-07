Google divestiture is dead — and publishers are fine with that

For many large publishers, the court’s refusal to force a Google AdX breakup didn’t land as a shock, or even much of a defeat. After years of tough talk about “teaching Google a lesson,” several senior commercial execs say the dominant feeling is more complicated: a mix of relief that the most disruptive scenario was avoided and resignation that, once again, nothing truly structural will change.

Feelings run from those who actively wanted Google’s ad stack separated, to pragmatists who dreaded years of disruption, to a large group who never thought divestiture was remotely realistic.

“People are disappointed,” said Scott Messer, an independent ad-tech consultant and former publisher revenue executive. “There’s the chaos agents who want to see it burn to the ground, and then there’s the ‘well, I guess it pays to be a monopolist’ camp.”

Some never believed a divestiture would be a constructive outcome for publishers. It would simply shift the power to a different owner rather than change market dynamics. “You’d create another monster,” said a senior publisher exec at a news organization, who requested anonymity given the trial is ongoing. “This way, they’ve ruled against Google, they can force changes, and they still keep the option to go harder later if Google doesn’t move.”

Another senior commercial exec at a global publisher, who requested anonymity to speak freely, put it bluntly: “You’re not going to put right the wrongs of the past. That ship has largely sailed, so you have to get over it and deal with the situation as we find it today.”

For them, there is a silver lining to no divestiture: the stability that comes from no AdX fire sale, no multi-year replumbing, and at least the prospect — on paper — of clearer, better-enforced rules.

Against the backdrop of rapid shifts in AI and emerging agentic buying models, it’s a coolly pragmatic response to a market that is already being rewritten by technology rather than court orders.

The same senior exec likened the industry’s preparation for Google’s Privacy Sandbox to a “complete wild goose chase” — a disruptive, multi-year detour that ultimately left publishers roughly where they started. Many haven’t forgotten that episode and the prospect of another sandbox-style replumbing is the last thing they want at a moment when AI products are already eroding search traffic and ad revenues. The fear is that a forced AdX divestiture would have soaked up time, money and attention they can’t spare, just as they need to be rebuilding their businesses for an AI-driven market.

Data and interoperability: where remedies might actually help publishers

Messer draws a sharp line between behavioral remedies: tweaks that “slowly change the course of a river over time,” and structural ones that would have “brought out the heavy equipment to reroute the stream.” This ruling, he and others argue, is firmly in the former camp.

Ultimately, the remedies live or die on how far they actually bite on interoperability, nondiscrimination and limits on data pooling across Google’s businesses. As Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next stressed in a statement, the real stakes in the case were never just about Google’s publisher display line, but about the data exhaust that comes from controlling every side of the auction.

Currently, publishers can access log files, but they’re messy, often paid for, and require an analyst to interpret. The ruling should force Google to make bidding and auction data much more easily accessible and digestible, potentially with AI summarization on top, said one publishing exec who requested anonymity.

The hope is that the behavioral remedies promised will give them a clearer window into how their ad space is really being priced. And with stronger interoperability layered on top of that cleaner data, they can compare performance across different pipes, challenge skewed outcomes and design smarter monetization strategies, rather than treating Google as an untouchable traffic and revenue gatekeeper.

At least, that’s the theory. “Knowledge is power; I think this is the best outcome for publishers,” said the same publishing exec.

Running alongside the U.S. ruling is a parallel European Commission (EC) case that looks just as large for publishers. One commercial publishing exec from a global broadcast and news organization, who requested anonymity, stressed that this latest decision should be seen less as a final showdown and more as another step in a longer regulatory campaign against Google’s ad practices. In their view, authorities have shown they’re prepared to confront Google’s conduct even if, for now, they stop short of forcing a break-up, leaving the door open to continued oversight, further cases and follow-on actions, including in Europe and in adjacent areas like AI and content.

For European publishers in particular though, it’s Brussels that really matters. As one pointed out, it’s not the U.S. court outcome that will ultimately shape their reality, but whatever the EC decides on its own ad tech case — a process that could still result in even tougher remedies than those seen in the U.S.

Reality check: power imbalance hasn’t budged

However, Messer warns there could still be a sting in the tail. The underlying power imbalance hasn’t budged with the latest ruling, he said: Google still sits on top of the demand, and the biggest single lever is whether it keeps pushing those budgets into the open web at all. If, post‑remedies, it decides that forcing AdWords and YouTube buyers into open auction inventory is no longer worth the hassle, the pool of money available to publishers simply shrinks, he added.

That risk looms in the background of Google’s new Buyer Direct feature. The feature, quietly introduced to big buyers around Cannes this summer, lets large advertisers book campaigns directly in Google Ad Manager, bypassing AdX. Rather than a side‑show, Messer sees it as part of a broader shift: giving big buyers a direct, agentic route into GAM, without needing to rely on AdX at all. Instead of going through Google’s demand-side platform and exchange, the biggest buyers can increasingly reserve premium inventory straight in Google Ad Manager. In other words, even if the pipes change, Google still keeps hold of the tap.

“Effectively, it allows an agentic buyer to make a reservation in Google Ad Manager without using AdX… This cuts out DV 360, and it cuts out AdX,” said Messer. “If they have to sell AdX, they’re like, ‘Cool, we can just go around it later anyway… If you just want the cream, we’ll just sell it to you straight up, and we have ways of going around it.’”