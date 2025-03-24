Episode 3 From baby to bias: The hidden struggles of moms returning to work

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

Returning to work after maternity leave should be a transition, not a battle — but for many women, it’s anything but smooth.

In this episode of our limited edition podcast Mom’s at Work, we explore the struggles of working mothers re-entering the workplace, especially in hostile or unsupportive environments. From being sidelined or laid off to facing subtle (and not-so-subtle) biases, many mothers find that their roles have changed — not because of their abilities, but because of how they’re perceived once they become mothers.

We also discuss the long-term impact of these experiences, including the concept of “employer-inflicted trauma” — the emotional toll of feeling undervalued, dismissed, or even pushed out after becoming a parent.

We speak with growth marketer and founder of virtual working moms community Beyond the 9th Kendra Pennington, on how the judgment she has felt at work since becoming a mother have led to “employment-inflicted trauma” that she carries with her still today.

And we speak with Bodacious founder Zoe Scaman on how she unearthed hundreds of other mothers’ stories about being squeezed out of their companies after having a baby, which later led to her releasing the Motherload Report last October.

We also explore the concept of the supermom narrative, and why some like Kendra believe that label has become toxic in a period of disillusionment where many women feel having it all simply means “doing it all.”

And we also catch up with Amanda Carlson-Phillips, chief performance innovation officer at Exos – a company that specializes in human performance, offering training, nutrition and wellness services to elite athletes, military personnel and corporate employees, about the importance of having a “pro-recovery culture.”

And finally we speak with Will Porteous, chief growth officer at Maven, a virtual health clinic that partners with corporate organizations, about the parent burnout crisis and why the level of employe support post maternity and paternity leave, drops off a cliff.

Through real stories and expert insights, we break down why these challenges persist, what needs to change, and how women are fighting back to reclaim their careers on their terms.

