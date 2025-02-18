WTF is identity resolution?
This article is a WTF explainer, in which we break down media and marketing’s most confusing terms. More from the series →
Even with the third-party cookie still kicking, the digital ad market has become overrun with various identifiers. That can create its own kind of identity crisis without a way to connect those disparate IDs.
But there is a way. It’s called identity resolution, which may be the industry’s most plainly named jargon. As the name suggests, identity resolution is a method for reconciling different identifiers to create a coherent picture of a person’s identity. But that reconciliation process is where things start to get a bit more complex, with the introduction of identity graphs and identity spines.
In the video below, executives from EDO, Future Today, ID5, LiveRamp, Ogury, OpenX, The Weather Company and Yahoo help to break down the identity resolution process.
