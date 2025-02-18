WTF is identity resolution?

This article is a WTF explainer, in which we break down media and marketing’s most confusing terms. More from the series →

Even with the third-party cookie still kicking, the digital ad market has become overrun with various identifiers. That can create its own kind of identity crisis without a way to connect those disparate IDs.

But there is a way. It’s called identity resolution, which may be the industry’s most plainly named jargon. As the name suggests, identity resolution is a method for reconciling different identifiers to create a coherent picture of a person’s identity. But that reconciliation process is where things start to get a bit more complex, with the introduction of identity graphs and identity spines.