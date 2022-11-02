People respond better to ads across multiple platforms, study says

You would think seeing an ad everywhere is plain annoying, but new research shows people actually engage better when they see an ad on several platforms.

A study by ad sales firm Spectrum Reach and IPG’s media intelligence arm Magna Global, provided exclusively to Digiday, compared the impact of advertising across single versus multiple media screens. When testing combinations of linear television, connected television and mobile, researchers found that a multiscreen approach increases ad attention and retention and purchase intent for consumers.