‘I’m not selling you hours’: PMG’s push beyond agencies

Advertising’s identity crisis has reached the corner office. Nobody who runs an agency wants to be called an agency anymore.

On WPP’s full-year earnings call last month, CEO Cindy Rose declared her company was “no longer a holding company.” It is now, apparently, a “trusted growth partner for clients in the era of AI.” Over at Omnicom, John Wren’s boilerplate has quietly shifted too: the company now describes itself in filings as “the world’s leading marketing and sales company.” And Publicis Group CEO Arthur Sadoun doesn’t use any of those terms — he’s been telling investors for two years that Publicis has become a “category of one,” with a unique AI-powered model that puts it beyond comparison.

George Popstefanov isn’t buying it. None of the rebranding matters, the PMG founder and CEO argued, if these businesses continue to function like agencies — the FTE-heavy cost structures, the financial engineering, the principal media plays, the pivots from house of brands to branded house. He would know: 16 years ago, he made the same call, insisting PMG would not operate — or describe itself — as an agency.

At the time, it sounded like contrarianism. What’s unravelled since is anything but.

It built the operating system Alli, not as a product bolt-on but as the infrastructure every account runs on — the same tools its teams use, made available directly to clients. It refused principal-based media buying, forgoing the margin that has quietly subsidised holding company earnings for years. It redeployed staff rather than cut them when accounts left. And it reportedly posted 38% revenue growth in 2024 while arguing AI was a reason to invest in people, not reduce them.

Those choices — the shared platform, the principal media refusal, the no-layoff bet — aren’t independent decisions. They share a common root: PMG was never billing by the head. Where holding company contracts price labor — so many people, at so many levels, for so many hours — PMG’s model prices output. In practice that means sitting down with a CMO, understanding what their bonus is tied to, and putting a portion of PMG’s own fee at risk against hitting those targets. Clients pay for what the platform produces, scaling up when results improve and down when spend contracts — and only for the technology they actually use. When Covid hit and clients threatened to walk, Popstefanov told them they didn’t have to. If they weren’t spending, they weren’t paying. “I’m not selling you hours,” he said. “We’ve always been based on growth and outcomes and service strategy.“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Now everyone else is trying to make the same argument. Popstefanov sees that as validation, not a threat — because the thing his competitors are only now promising, PMG has spent 16 years building the infrastructure to actually deliver.

The clearest expression of that infrastructure is Alli Buyer Cloud, PMG’s own alternative to demand-side platforms (DSPs). Most DSPs, Popstefanov argued, are too opaque and too removed from the data that should be driving every buying decision. Alli Buyer Cloud gives PMG clearing prices at the impression level — every impression, everywhere — rather than the marked-up rates that sit between a standard DSP and the actual market. It cuts the supply chain intermediaries that traditionally take margin and obscure pricing, and opens direct integrations with inventory pools — NBCUniversal, CBS Sports, Universal among them — that most platforms can’t access. The result feeds back into Alli’s intelligence layer: because PMG isn’t taking principal positions, the data flowing through the platform reflects actual market prices rather than the distorted picture that principal-based buying produces by design.

“We are the antithesis of principal-based media buying,” Popstefanov said. “Principal-based media buying is like having solar panels and wanting to work in the darkness.”

In fairness, he can afford to say that. PMG is independent, privately held, and not structurally dependent on principal margin to make its numbers. The holding companies don’t have that luxury — and increasingly, they’re not pretending otherwise. Principal-based buying has quietly become a more significant contributor to holding company revenues, dressed up in client-benefit language but ultimately a function of what the P&L requires.

Those direct publisher relationships point to where PMG is heading next. PMG is among the first partners piloting FreeWheel’s new AI agent infrastructure, connecting Alli directly to FreeWheel’s platform to monitor deal performance, analyze inventory quality and execute on streaming campaigns in real time. Different integrations, same logic: cut out the intermediaries, get closer to the inventory, and make sure the data flowing back is clean enough to act on.

“What intelligence are you going to give it?” Popstefanov said. “What is this inventory worth to you?” Without clean data beneath it, he argued, agentic buying isn’t automation of intelligence. It’s automation of noise.

The data proposition underlying all of it is straightforward. Alli ingests and contextualizes data from every source a brand touches — media platforms, business systems, inventory, customer behavior — and structures it so it can be queried and acted on in real time. Most brands have the data. Few have it organized in a way that’s usable. The platform has three layers: one that pulls data in, one that surfaces what it means, and one that acts on it — automated campaign adjustments, creative optimization, media buying, or inputs into broader business decisions. Clients have access to the same platform as PMG’s teams, with full visibility into what’s happening and why. For some, this data layer has become the input their finance teams use to build quarterly forecasts.

“Are we providing them intelligence around their consumers, around their business, around geographies, around their products that can make their business better?,” Popstefanov said. “Or are we providing them just data?”

That data foundation is increasingly the basis for a bigger pitch. PMG is moving up the value chain from marketing execution into business transformation, organizing and contextualizing client data not just for media decisions but for inventory planning, product development and market expansion. The ingredients, Popstefanov argued, are the same either way. Nike is the proof of concept: PMG is its North America agency of record, its global data and technology enablement partner, and the company that contextualized four years of accumulated data in 62 days.

“The problem statements are very similar, the data sets are very similar, the actions are very similar,” he said. “We have the right to be there.”

It is, in other words, the same argument he’s been making since 2010 — just with more evidence behind it. The holding companies are rewriting their boilerplate. Popstefanov is expanding his addressable market.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​