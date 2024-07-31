How JumpCrew sells B2B companies on its concept of growth as a service

The idea of growth as a service sounds a bit obvious, but there’s an agency out there pursuing it as a mission of sorts — connecting all sales and marketing aspects of clients to deliver them cohesive results across the board.

JumpCrew is a Nashville-based B2B focused marketing agency that aims to streamline all the various needs a business may look for when trying to boost its goals, and filling in for what it sees as a shortage of ad-tech solutions.

Jarron Vosburg, vp of growth at JumpCrew, which launched seven years ago, explained that the company saw an opportunity to service B2B companies that wanted to acquire new customers in a marketplace that only offered them fragmented solutions.

For example, to build awareness about their business, a client might need a social media partner or a firm that builds websites. Say they wanted to drive leads, they would find a marketing agency that would set up paid ads, run email campaigns or write content. To actually close new business, they would consider hiring a sales team if they don’t have one in-house. He said JumpCrew’s aim is to have it all in one place in an affordable package that doesn’t freeze out any size of client. Vosburg declined to share pricing levels.

“What didn’t exist was a one stop shop where you could centralize that entire customer acquisition funnel in one place and increase time to market and mitigate risk for companies that do have a lot of inherent risk as,” said Vosburg. Over the last seven years, the company has since grown its remote workforce to include a few hundred people.

Clients of JumpCrew and its GaaS model include Zillow, Feathr, Experian and American Cancer Society, although the financial agreements of those partnerships were not made available. Some need all of what JumpCrew offers, some only a part of it — but part of the job is to get the client communicating internally. Clients have the option to select all or portions of JumpCrew’s offerings.

“We’re seeing a lot of buy-in a lot faster, where we say, ‘Let’s all get in a room [together] and establish what success looks like, regardless of marketing, sales, ops, et cetera — and then let’s swim in that same direction,” he said. “Now, especially when resources are very lean at lots of companies trying to navigate through a relatively rocky macroeconomic climate, having this additional team coming on board in whatever capacity is more like a breath of fresh air than it has been territorial.”

Auto-parts e-commerce firm WHI Solutions is one JumpCrew client that reached targeted goals in launching a new product — an e-procurement platform that connects auto parts buyers to sellers on the on the B2B side. Getting it off the ground and penetrated into as many car parts retailers as possible has required lots of proverbial shoe leather. And eight months into working with the B2B shop, Matt Cashman, WHI’s head of strategy, said JumpCrew is fully folded into the process.

“They’re heavily baked in our own data services,” said Cashman, who added the agency is uniquely working with both the sales and marketing sides of the business. “They’re plugged in with our users, in terms of how well our product is penetrated in various markets. And we’re kind of using our internal data systems to feed the sales strategy, which is excellent.”