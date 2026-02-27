Future of Marketing Briefing: The case for and against an agency subscription remuneration model

This Future of Marketing Briefing covers the latest in marketing for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Friday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

The idea of agencies selling subscriptions instead of billable hours has kicked up significant debate over the past week. It started when S4 Capital’s Monks told me it expects roughly a quarter of its revenue to come from subscriptions by year end. Cue the hot takes that are nearly unanimous in one verdict: subscriptions aren’t the answer to the pricing problem facing agencies in a world of automated advertising.

That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be tested, though. If nothing else, they could be a useful stop gap on the road to the real holy grail: outcome-based pay.

Below is a case for and against subscriptions.

The case for subscriptions

It’s not about pricing, it’s about costs

The real problem subscriptions solve isn’t pricing it’s cost absorption. As AI moves from pilot to scale, agencies are racking up real expenses — inference costs, token budgets, licensing fees for tools like Runway and Claude — that clients won’t accept as sudden surcharges on an invoice. As Monks’ co-founder Wesley ter Haar put it: “The cost of inference becomes a line item in the P&L instead of just hidden in a bunch of little pilots.” Subscriptions are, therefore, his agency’s way of how to stop that from becoming the client’s problem.

The infrastructure play underneath

But there’s more to the model than billing convenience. Monks negotiates volume discounts on tokens throughout enterprise deals with AI providers, then runs client work on that discounted infrastructure. The subscription fee is set to cover those costs plus margin. In other words, it’s the client-facing wrapper on top of whole infrastructure strategy. Bulk token purchasing and subscription pricing only make sense together: one creates the cost structure, the other creates the revenue structure to sit on top of it.

The work itself has changed

Then there’s the nature of the work itself. Agencies are increasingly building always-on systems — brand knowledge bases, trend monitors and tools that flag when a competitor does something worth reacting to. That work never really stops, which means it doesn’t fit neatly into a project invoice. As Robert Webster, founder of AI marketing consultancy TAU Marketing Solutions, put it: “What’s being built is infrastructure, not a campaign. And infrastructure can’t be billed the same way as a TV spit.”

This matters more given the wider shift in how advertising costs are structured. Media buying and creative production are both moving toward consumption pricing — pay per token, per output, or total number of impressions served for instance. Agencies caught in the middle risk getting squeezed unless they can wrap those volatile costs into something cleaner. Subscriptions are essentially that wrapper.

The longer game

There’s also a longer game. Ter Haar said clients typically need six to 12 months before they’ll commit to a subscription. That runway matters more than it might seem. During that period Monks is building the system, generating performance data and, ultimately, establishing what good looks like. By the time the subscription conversation happens there’s evidence on the table. Renewal becomes an evidence conversation rather than a pitch. And crucially, that data accumulation also tells Monks how much the system actually costs to run, which makes the subscription pricing far more defensible. It’s a structure that could evolve toward genuine outcome-based pay more naturally than hourly billing ever could.

The case against subscriptions

It’s still a retainer

The loudest criticism — and the hardest for agencies like Monks to shake — is that subscriptions are just retainers with better branding. And the case for them doesn’t entirely escape that charge. Cost absorption is a real problem, worth solving. But hiding complexity behind a fixed fee is also, more or less, what retainers have always done.

The arbitrage problem

The more serious concern is what that fixed fee conceals. When an agency manages AI on a client’s behalf behind a subscription there’s an obvious temptation: run cheaper models, keep the margin and the client never knows. Webster calls this “arbitraging tokens” — or profiting from the gap between the AI costs to run and what the client pays. It’s the same dynamic that caused so much trouble with agency trading desks a decade ago, where agencies quietly profited from media buys clients assumed were made purely in their interests. The enterprise token deal actually sharpens that risk. If Monks is securing deep volume discounts and running client work on cheaper infrastructure than the subscription implies, the margin opportunity is significant — and largely invisible to the client.

The accountability gap

This connects to a bigger issue: clients need visibility into how their AI works, not just a monthly bill and a promise. Webster’s argument is that agencies have historically made money from knowing more than clients — about media pricing, audience data and where the margins are. Abstracting AI costs into a subscription fee risks deepening that information gap rather than closing it. And without agreed metrics baked into the contract, the question of whether any of it is actually working is easy to quietly avoid.

The timing problem

Then there’s the awkward reality of where the tech actually is. Ter Haar himself said 85% of Monks’ AI work still has humans driving it, from initiating tasks to checking outputs. That’s not an always-on autonomous system. That’s people doing their jobs with better tools. The infrastructure story only fully works when the AI is genuinely doing the heavy lifting. Charging a subscription premium before that’s true is getting ahead of what the model can honestly justify.

Done well, the Monks model is a genuinely new way of running an agency: build always-on infrastructure, absorb the variable cost risk through enterprise compute deals, wrap it in a predictable fee, and use the performance data they accumulate to make renewal easier than re-pitching. Done badly, it’s a retainer with a better story and a new margin-hiding mechanism. The industry hasn’t figured out which version it’s going to be yet — and that’s precisely what most of this week’s criticism was really about.

The business behind streamers’ creator push

Digiday caught up with Alphonse Lordo, partner at Content Partners Capital, the private credit arm of Content Partner to understand the shifting investment case for the creator economy. Here’s our conversation, lightly edited for clarity.

Are the economics of the creator economy finally real?

Lordo: “I think the dollars are real. In the MCN phase five to seven years ago, the dollars were not there. Now these channels make pretty substantial EBITDA. Fast forward seven years and it’s been a one-way ride with YouTube in terms of eyeballs and viewership, and that doesn’t seem like it’s going to slow.”

Is this a pivotal moment for creators — studio builders or another MCN cycle?

Lordo: “We’re at a pivotal moment. The question will be, ‘will this be like the MCNs and just fizzle out — granted, they’re making money — or will all these creators who own these businesses build real leadership teams around them and actually go build a real studio?’ They have a golden moment to really become more than what they are. Some are surrounding themselves with good people. They’re going to have to bring in more traditional executives who can help them navigate growth and their initiatives. And they’ve got to diversify. That’s just my view.”

The durability problem: virality versus asset value

Lordo: “A lot of the successful stuff is very of-the-moment content. We like to invest in content that has long term viability. There’s an established model of monetization in perpetuity for film and TV assets. There’s not necessarily that same model for the poppy, of-the-moment stuff. After you see it once, do you need to see it again? Maybe some content will have perpetuity value, and we’re seeing certain genres have a level of perpetuity value. But the poppy stuff — after you see it once, do you need to see it again?”

Numbers to know

16%: Percentage of B2B CMOs who said they have a plan in place to protect their company’s reputation if a crisis emerges

30.2%: Percentage of creators who said they find brand deals by pitching themselves to potential brand partners

42%: Percentage of U.K. and U.S. B2B CMOs that say declining performance from traditional search has driven them to adapt to GEO and zero-click search

$2.9 billion: Total revenue generated by The Trade Desk for 2025, per the company’s earnings results

