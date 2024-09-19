DMEXCO Briefing: Google’s antitrust troubles spark uneasy schadenfreude

To receive our daily DMEXCO briefing over email, please subscribe here.

For nearly two decades, ad execs have watched Google tighten its grip on ad dollars, moving from frustration to horror, and finally, to resigned apathy. It wasn’t just that Google was cutting them out — it was that Google was winning, untouchable and unchallenged. Every accusation, from anti-competitive data practices to squeezing publishers with hefty fees, became grudgingly accepted as the cost of doing business.

But now, as behind-the-scenes revelations expose how Google’s execs orchestrated their dominance, that resignation has turned into something far tastier: schadenfreude.

Watching lawmakers finally take the idea of breaking up Google’s search empire seriously, branding it the illegal monopoly it has long been accused of being, has delivered a sweet dose of vindication for those who’ve been quietly stewing over its unchecked rise. And now, as the digital ad monopoly trial unfolds, ad execs are quietly enjoying a second dose of schadenfreude, savoring the rare sight of Google playing defense.

At DMEXCO, this shift in sentiment is palpable.

For years, Google was the elephant in the room, but now there’s a different vibe — one of cautious optimism and barely concealed satisfaction.

Execs who once felt trapped under Google’s dominance are now walking the halls with a little extra swagger, quietly savoring the sight of the tech giant squirming under legal scrutiny. The conversations have shifted too — from begrudging acceptance of Google’s reign to hushed whispers about life after the giant’s grip finally weakens.

For the first time in years, it seems there might be a real chance of change.

“Google holds a dominant position across multiple layers of the ad tech ecosystem, representing both the supply and demand-side, with clear conflict of interest,” said Mateusz Rumiński, vp of product at PrimeAudience on the sidelines of DMEXCO. “As a result, there is a question over whether Google purposefully blurs lines between its products so that it is more difficult for various stakeholders to truly understand their relationships and interdependencies.”

Another chimed in: “It’s the long overdue and logical next step for the [Department of Justice] to investigate Google’s violation of antitrust laws in the field of advertising technology.”

Oh, and this gem from a particularly disgruntled exec: “This trial is like going behind the scenes on Bridgerton. All those things that I thought were maybe real actually existed — they were just code code words at Google. All the evidence that’s come to light in this trial so far justified a lot of what I thought was going on.”

The sanctimony and satisfaction in these comments say it all: the industry is savoring every second of Google’s reckoning.

And they’d be wise to savor it — because it could vanish just as quickly as it came. No matter how sweet the moment feels now, there’s still that nagging fear that the giant might once again slip through lawmakers’ fingers.

That’s why so many are speaking anonymously, nervous that this could become just another chapter where Google manages to wriggle out of a well-deserved reckoning.

And who can blame them?

The DOJ’s antitrust case may be compelling, but it’s far from bulletproof. No one’s placing bets yet — not when Google’s tangled web of roles across the ad ecosystem, from ad server to exchange, muddies the waters of what qualifies as anticompetitive behavior.

“I won’t feel anything until there’s a decision [in the antitrust case],” said an ad exec, who exchanged anonymity for candor at the event. “Saying ‘lawmakers have Google on the ropes’ is like saying you’ve got Lex Luthor on the ropes — it’s a sucker’s play. He always comes back, there’s always a sequel.”

Still, it could be years before this situation is legally untangled. In the meantime, ad execs are savoring this rare moment of schadenfreude. Who knew that finding joy in a giant’s misfortune could be the one thing that binds ad tech together?

“I think this is a good opportunity for the ecosystem to be more connected with one another that they wouldn’t otherwise be because of Google,” said Alex Martinez, chief strategy officer at ad tech vendor EXTE. — Seb Joseph

Three questions with Ragy Thomas, founder and co-CEO, Sprinklr

In a fireside chat on the first day of the DMEXCO conference in Cologne, Germany on Wednesday, Ragy Thomas, founder and co-CEO of Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management company, that Thomas founded in 2009, discussed how customer experience (CX) powered by artificial intelligence is starting to supercharge that capability for his partner clients and for the industry in general. These three questions were gleaned, and lightly edited for clarity, from his comments on stage. — Jim Cooper

Let’s talk about what you see as the future customer experiences and AI. What should it look like and how does life fix things?

To put it in context, I’ll talk to Chat GPT, and I say, ‘How far is London from Paris?” And I would get the distance. I don’t want to search, I don’t want to synthesize, I don’t want to read. And then I ask, “how much does it cost?” I don’t have to repeat from London to Paris, because it’s contextual that I want to go with the fastest way. Consumers, all of us, our expectations are being reset by conversational AI, and I think that’s the future of customer experience and AI.

Turning to your clients, what are you doing to help them speed up that adoption?

So first, companies have to start getting teams to work together. Then they have to get all these functions, marketing and customer service and other teams that touch the customer to work together and then they have to put AI in front of it. So can I knock down those silos and allow companies to create a more future purpose model in a more powerful way? We use the word unify. I don’t think AI is going to unify — I think companies have to unify.

How can ad tech, CX and AI function together to make a more interesting and dynamic future?

Ad tech is a big part of CX. The experience consumers have is across all touch points, whether you walk into a store or you see an ad and call the contact center, ad tech is where you have the first contact — that first impression is ad tech. So being ad tech is CX. A big part of CX, getting it to be unified, starts with unifying your advertising experience, unifying top of the funnel messaging. So, all CX leaders have to think about ad tech and advertising and marketing first before they get anywhere else.

DMEXCO 2024: Day 2 agenda highlights

— BrAIve new world?

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 10:00 AM to 10:20 AM · 20 min. (Center stage)

This keynote will highlight the importance of maintaining a balance between technological advancements and human creativity, emphasizing that while AI enhances efficiency, the human element — particularly creativity and emotional intelligence — remains crucial for authentic brand identity and messaging.

Susanne Franz, CMO, Volkswagen

—This change is freakin’ necessary! Hands-on tips for driving sustainable change

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 11:40 AM to 12:00 PM · 20 min. (Center stage)

Sustainable change is about creating an environment where everyone thrives amidst all the needed changes. This session will focus on how to accomplish that.

Kerstin Köder, Chief Marketing Officer of Middle and Eastern Europe, SAP SE, SAP

—Inspire and Empower: Transforming Fashion Shopping Experiences with Storytelling and Cultural Insights

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 2:10 PM to 2:30 PM · 20 min. (Center Stage)

This thought-provoking discussion will explore how to captivate customers with unique content, empower style choices through knowledge, and enhance shopping experiences with impactful storytelling.

Munise Can, svp & general manager HS+ Europe, Highsnobiety

Morten Grubak, vp, creative direction, Zalando

Jim Cooper, Editor-in-Chief, Digiday

—How to create hospitality in a digital world

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 3:30 PM to 3:50 PM · 20 min. (Center stage)

The fireside chat will shed light on how algorithms and personal experiences work hand in hand to strengthen brand loyalty and welcome customers not just as users, but as guests.

Susan Schramm, CMO, Motel One Group

Jim Cooper, Editor-in-Chief, Digiday

Here is the complete agenda for DMEXCO 2024