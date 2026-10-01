As AI slop spreads, Pixability offers a way to root it out on YouTube

That natural disaster footage you saw on YouTube last week? There’s a good chance it was fake. The shark attack video? Not real, and made just to get you to look.

All social media platforms these days bristle with exponentially increasing amounts of AI slop, as low-quality content made with AI tools is known these days.

YouTube technology and data platform Pixability, which specializes in optimizing investments on the massive video platform, is out to separate the slop from the good stuff, and has launched a new solution called Pixie to do just that. Pixability assesses some 8 billion YouTube videos across 40 million channels.

It’s widely agreed that AI slop has become a problem most brands want to avoid being near. Made-for-advertising AI-generated content has especially become a growing concern for advertisers, even though it’s only part of a YouTube user’s feed. According to Kapwing, between 21-33% of YouTube feeds are AI-generated, of which a portion is defined as slop. And eMarketer data says 53% of U.S. media experts cite ad adjacency to generative AI content as a top challenge in 2026.

Jackie Paulino, chief product officer at Pixability, explained that customers — agencies and brands particularly — were asking if their ads were running on slop content, which led to her team realizing step one was to define the parameters of slop. They came up with “MFA content, nefarious content, things that are generated really as clickbait,” as well as anything deemed “brain rot,” she said, adding that all that content is automatically removed.

“We use a combination of human verification and AI,” she continued, citing the irony of AI being used to weed out AI. “AI fighting AI is certainly the way of the future in all things, not just slop … We do use a human in the loop type of review, and we also verify a lot of YouTube channels ourselves, as well as in combination with our partners.”

One such partner is Famous Birthdays, which has a roster of creators that have been verified as humans. Paulino said Pixie, an agentic tool, is fed data on their occupation outside their YouTube creator role, as well as Pixability’s own internal verification tools.

“The integration we have with Pixability helps marketers move beyond standard channel metrics, to identify real human creators with authentic engagement, to make informed partnership decisions at scale,” said Evan Britton, founder of Famous Birthdays in a prepared statement.

Hyun Lee Miller, Good Apple’s chief media officer, said she appreciates the fact that Pixability’s efforts are selective. “The goal has never been to blanket ban AI,” she said.

Because Good Apple caters especially to healthcare brands, it needs to be far more careful in content adjacency. “YouTube offers amazing scale and reach to patients and healthcare professionals, [but Good Apple’s clients] have stricter regulatory standards versus typical retail or DTC brands, which allows us to partner with tech like Pixability that gives us an additional layer of brand suitability when we deploy media.”

Matt Duffy, Pixability’s CMO, pointed out that it’s more than just avoiding slop. “it’s not just about protecting your clients from being on something that’s sloppy. It actually performs better if they’re on something that isn’t sloppy,” said Duffy. “Conversion rates can be more than 50% better if it’s on content that’s aligned with what the audience and the brand are meeting together on than if it’s not.”

Or, as Good Apple’s Miller put it: “Adjacency is credibility, right? Great creative and precise targeting might actually fall flat if the context feels cheap or fake.”