Why the ad industry still isn’t ready for Google to remove third-party cookies in Chrome
This article is part of a series covering our Programmatic Marketing Summit. More from the series →
No, the ad industry as a whole is not prepared for the third-party cookie to go away. And it probably still won’t be in a year’s time if Google goes ahead with its plan to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome by the end of 2024. That’s the assessment of programmatic advertising experts who attended the Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit, held in New Orleans from Dec. 4 through 6.
In the video below, industry executives explain why they rate the overall industry’s post-cookie readiness so low and the major steps it still needs to take to be prepared for the cookie-pocalypse.
More in Marketing
Digiday+ Research: Brands spend more on Amazon as its importance to their holiday marketing spikes
Retail advertising is poised to have its moment, and brands and retailers are upping their marketing spend on Amazon and making the channel a more important part of their holiday plans this year.
Why a top Fortnite Creative studio sees opportunity in Roblox
For Atlas Creative, expanding into Roblox is not solely a play to scale up. The company believes there are concrete benefits that will come with having a hand in multiple metaverse platforms.
From Gemini to GROK, new names for generative AI share the spotlight
Since ChatGPT became a breakout hit, the names of numerous AI companies and products have entered the cultural vernacular.