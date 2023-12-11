Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit

Why the ad industry still isn’t ready for Google to remove third-party cookies in Chrome

By Tim Peterson  •  December 11, 2023  •  1 min read  •
Ivy Liu

This article is part of a series covering our Programmatic Marketing Summit. More from the series →

No, the ad industry as a whole is not prepared for the third-party cookie to go away. And it probably still won’t be in a year’s time if Google goes ahead with its plan to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome by the end of 2024. That’s the assessment of programmatic advertising experts who attended the Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit, held in New Orleans from Dec. 4 through 6.

In the video below, industry executives explain why they rate the overall industry’s post-cookie readiness so low and the major steps it still needs to take to be prepared for the cookie-pocalypse.

