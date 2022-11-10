Why Lowe’s is focused on TikTok, Instagram expansion this holiday season
Lowe’s is working with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts to attract millennial holiday shoppers just in time for this season’s return to travel.
Lowe’s created digital ads for Instagram and TikTok using trending audio and channels to drum up interest in the festive holiday season online with out-of-home advertising. Further, holiday decor from Lowe’s is featured in Wyndham Hotels and Resorts’ airport hotel rooms. The financial agreement between the two brands was not shared.
“We see this campaign as part of our continued effort to introduce Lowe’s as a holiday decor destination, especially for those millennial shoppers who are looking for variety, value and convenience all in one place,” said Jen Wilson, svp enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
The social ads are designed to reach customers who are already operating in those spaces based on platform-inspired trends across popular formats and audio on video lead social platforms, primarily for Instagram and TikTok. Through these videos and photography, Lowe’s aims to showcase all that shoppers can find at Lowe’s, according to Wilson.
While previous campaigns from Lowe’s focused on uniting people after being separated during the pandemic and encouraging them to “Make More Holidays”, this campaign postures the company as a place of convenience, value, and variety, making it a one-stop shop for holiday gifts, decor, and deals. “Our goal is really to show consumers that Lowe’s is a top destination for holiday shopping and showcase our unexpected holiday décor and gifts that Lowe’s actually has,” said Wilson.
It is unclear how much of Lowe’s advertising budget is allocated to this campaign as Wilson declined to share budget specifics. According to Pathmatics data, the brand spent a little over $99 million so far on advertising in 2022, which is higher than $53 million the brand spent in 2021.
In an era in which everything is digital and virtual, it is likely that customers are seeking more tactile experiences with brands. The holiday season will bring an influx of OOH and outdoor advertising, as consumers begin to return to in-person shopping and travel. Additionally, TikTok’s new video ad offerings are being utilized by brands as part of their marketing strategies ahead of this year’s holiday shopping season.
“These are the kinds of innovative approaches to compensation for third-party data and signal losses that we can expect from more forward-leaning marketers, and the good news is that the first-party relationships they gain can be activated for retargeting and growth on performance media channels like the walled gardens,” said Margo Kahnrose, CMO of the omnichannel platform Skai.
-
‘I’m burning money’: Confessions of an ad exec on the current volatile digital ad landscape
With changes across the digital landscape, advertisers say they're feeling the pressure.
-
Elon Musk’s Twitter town hall does little to assuage advertiser questions and concerns
In a Twitter Spaces discussion, the company's new owner addressed advertiser concerns and explained his vision for the platform.
-
Procter & Gamble, Airbnb, other larger advertisers, see marketing opportunity amid inflation pricing
Advertising is more strategically important than ever because marketers need to push through larger than expected price hikes on the back of their strong brand.
-
SponsoredThe next-generation of retail marketing is about quality reach
Gil Larsen, managing director, U.S., Blis Marketers have long relied on the belief that retaining and upselling an existing customer is easier and more cost-efficient than a net new acquisition. However, between today’s challenging economic headwinds, dwindling data landscape and heavily saturated retail market, that adage may no longer prove entirely accurate. Brand loyalty is […]
-
Member ExclusiveMarketing Briefing: The new normal for Q4: Shortened timelines, quick turnarounds, added pressure
Marketers and agency execs say that prior to the pandemic, timelines may have been closer to eight weeks for deals and now clients are asking for two to three week windows.
-
‘A big battery in my back’: Why Junae Brown calls herself the Beyoncé of marketing
As investing in BIPOC communities remains top of mind for brands, agency founder Junae Brown serves as a guide.