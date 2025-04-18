When it comes to ads, Apple isn’t playing coy anymore

For years, Apple has played the role of the bystander in advertising — wealthy, capable and largely disinterested. It had the reach, the hardware, the data, the closed loop ecosystem, it had everything but the need.

Now, that’s starting to change.

Apple’s quiet rebrand of its search ads business to the more assertive “Apple Ads” may seem like a modest semantic update but in the context of platform power plays, language rarely shifts without intention. The move suggests that Apple is no longer content to just collect rent from the ad tech ecosystem it reshaped through privacy policies. It wants a larger piece of the action.

“It’s possible that the rebrand of Apple Search Ads to Apple Ads is simply cosmetic,” said Eric Seufert, independent analyst and investor. “But a renewed focus on advertising by Apple seems inescapable in light of Trump’s tariffs.”

The timing matters. Apple has spent years building its defenses, designing its own chips, overhauling supply chains — but tariffs on Chinese imports, especially under Trump’s return to the campaign trail, are reintroducing uncertainty. Some products have dodged the impact, others haven’t. And with hardware margins already tight, Apple needs new ways to protect its bottom line.

Advertising offers one. It scales quickly. It doesn’t rely on manufacturing. And unlike raising prices on an iPhone, it’s unlikely to provoke customer backlash or regulatory blowback. It’s a high-margin business Apple can grow quickly, leveraging infrastructure it already owns.

Apple has always wanted a piece of the ad pie

Apple’s interest in advertising isn’t new. From the ill-fated launch of iAd in 2010 to the steady growth of its search business, to its increasingly aggressively dismantling of third-party tracking, Apple has never been indifferent to the ad economy. If anything, it’s history shows a company intrigued by it but cautious about embracing it too directly.

Through it all, Apple positioned itself as a privacy champion. That stance gave it both moral authority and regulator insulation even as it laid the groundwork to shape, and now profit from, the advertising industry on its own terms. To some, the new Apple Ads branding might look like a shift away from that ethos. But it’s more likely a continuation of the strategy that’s always defined the company: monetizing its principles on its own terms.

“Let’s call it what it is: Apple’s now in the ads business in earnest, and this rebrand lets them hide in plain sight. ‘Apple Ads’ sounds innocuous, even helpful,” said Eric Shiffman, vp of product marketing at Yieldmo. “But it’s a signal that a company famous for being the face of privacy is now capitalizing on proprietary signals no one else can access. It’s privacy on their terms and monetization behind the curtain.”

For better or worse, marketers are ready for it. They’ve spent years hoping Apple would emerge as a counterweight to Google, Meta and Amazon. But they also knew the pattern. A new player enters, promising control and opportunity, and before long, marketers find themselves locked inside another walled garden — this time with even less transparency into where their ads show up, how they perform or whether they’re getting what they paid for.

“As alluded to, healthy competition is welcome, but we have also seen Apple create and play by its own rules in its dominant app store ecosystem, where publishers and developers were at odds with Apple,” said Sam Huston, vp of media at Dept. “So, we’ll be closely following the dynamics and inner workings of the advertising marketplace’s demand and supply sides.”

Timing is everything

Even before tariffs had entered the conversation, Apple had been quietly laying the groundwork for a more aggressive advertising push. Seufert had unpacked much of this in detail on his Mobile Dev Memo blog but here are the CliffsNotes: last June, Apple renamed its attribution framework SKAdnetwork to the more expansive “AdAttributionKit”, signaling intent to support broader cross-device measurement. Then, Apple added view-through metric to its AdServices APP, functionality that hints at new inventory across non-clickable surfaces like podcasts, maps or even TV.

That last point matters. Apple’s struggles to build a sustainable streaming business are well-documented. Despite growing Apple TV subscriptions to 45 million last year, the unit is still losing over $1 billion annually. If nothing else, Netflix and Disney+ have shown that advertising can provide a path to offset content costs without needing to hike prices too high or churn too many subscribers.

“The App Store aside, Apple’s other big services like Music, TV+ and Arcade are all smaller players in their sectors so you wouldn’t expect them to support a huge ads business even if ads were switched on,” said Jamie MacEwan, senior research analyst at Enders Analysis. “There have been reports of Apple considering an ads tier on Apple TV+, one benefit might be to extend the reach of the product and maintain its market relevance while plugging some of the content spend deficit, but this would still be a tiny player in the context of the US or UK TV advertising markets.”

The numbers

Last year, Apple’s U.S. ad business totaled $6.47 billion, but only accounted for 2.1% of total digital ad spending, according to eMarketer’s March 2025 forecast. While that percentage for total digital ad spend is expected to stay static at 2.1% through 2025 and 2026, eMarketer has still forecast that the tech giant will rake in $7.42 billion this year (14.7% increase on 2024’s revenue), and $8.21 billion in 2026 (with only a 10.6% increase on 2025’s revenue achievements).