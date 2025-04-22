The language of uncertainty returns with earnings season

Earnings season has returned and with it a familiar exercise in managing uncertainty.

For the first time since President Trump’s administration put sweeping tariffs on imports, the country’s biggest advertisers, retailers, media companies and platforms will be asked a pressing question: What’s the impact?

Few have clear answers. The new tariffs are broad, fast-moving and complex, affecting everything from baby toys to car parts, complicating cost structures that many companies had only just stabilized.

That uncertainty tends to surface in familiar language. Expect to hear phrases like ”wait-and-see”, “disciplined pricing” and “no material impact at this time” — not out of evasion, but because navigating volatility often means speaking in provisional terms.

Here’s a guide to some of those familiar phrases and what they tend to signal in times like these.

“Disciplined pricing”

What it signals: They’re being cautious about how they pass along rising costs.

What it often means: They’re raising prices but trying not to alienate customers or lose market share. It’s also a subtle way of saying “We don’t have a perfect strategy but we’re not panicking.”

“Taking a measured approach”

What it signals: They’re not rushing into decisions.

What it often means: They’re cautious, possibly hesitant, and trying to avoid overcorrecting in a volatile environment.

“Agile in response to market conditions”

What it signals: The company is staying flexible.

What it often means: The company doesn’t have a fixed plan because the conditions keep changing. They’re making moves on the fly and hoping for the best.

“No material impact at this time”

What it signals: Nothing has happened — yet.

What it often means: Either the worst hasn’t hit the business or its management team don’t want to say it has. It’s a placeholder for “we’re watching closely.”

“Wait-and-see approach”

What it signals: Whoever said it isn’t making any big moves until they know more.

What if often means: We don’t have enough data to make confident decisions — or they’re hedging until the policy picture becomes clearer.

“Focused on what we can control”

What it signals: We’re trying to stay grounded amid external chaos.

What it often means: We’re bracing for disruption (but doesn’t want to sound like they’re at the mercy of it).

“Positioned for long-term growth”

What it signals: Don’t judge us by this quarter.

What it often means: Our short-term numbers aren’t great but we’re betting the situation will stabilize or rebound eventually.

“Strong balance sheet”

What it signals: We can afford to wait this out.

What if often means: Even if the quarter’s rocky, we want to project stability and optionality for future pivots.

“Leaning into operational efficiency”

What it signals: We’re watching costs closely.

What if often means: We’ve cut spending (maybe advertising) and you’ll see it in our headcount media budgets or product offerings.

“Staying close to our advertising partners”

What it signals: We’re doing damage control.

What it often means: Clients are jittery and we’re spending time convincing them not to cut more spend.

“Programmatic remains volatile”

What it signals: Automated ad revenue is unpredictable.

What it often means: CPMs are down, fill rates are spotty and we can’t bank on this stream quarter to quarter.

“Resilient customer base”

What it signals: Our core audience is still spending.

What it often means: The rest of the market is soft but we’re hanging onto loyalists for dear life.

“Seeing pockets of growth”

What it signals: Not everything is bad.

What it often means: Overall performance is shaky but we’re pointing to one bright spot to soften the blow.

“Diversified revenue streams”

What it signals: We’re not dependent on any one thing.

What it often means: One or more streams are underperforming so we’re talking up the others to compensate.

“Adjusting our go-to-market strategy”

What it signals: We’re changing how we sell or position the product.

What it often means: Sales are lagging or the old playbook isn’t working anymore.