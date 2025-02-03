The definitive guide to what’s in and out (so far) in Trump’s second presidential term

President Donald Trump’s second presidential term — from the TikTok back-and-forth, to the placement of Big Tech execs both at his inauguration and in the Oval Office — has already been notable. Here’s where the ad industry stands with all of this (so far).

In

Big Tech engineering free speech with government support

Out

Big Tech defending free speech amid government pressure

In

FTC going after Big Tech’s censorship cartel

Out

FTC going after Big Tech’s surveillance capitalism

In

Tech oligarchy

Out

Media oligarchy

In

Media accommodating President Trump

Out

Media resisting President Trump

In

President Trump saving TikTok

Out

President Biden not saving TikTok

In

Trump 2.0: grabbing TikTok from ByteDance and giving it to Larry Ellison or Elon Musk

Out

Trump 1.0: grabbing TikTok from ByteDance and giving it to Larry Ellison or Walmart

In

Platforming President Trump

Out

De-platforming President Trump

In

Advertisers returning to X

Out

Advertisers leaving X

In

Community Notes

Out

Professional fact checkers

In

Brand advocates of divisive platforms

Out

Brand boycotts of divisive platforms

In

Manosphere

Out

Black Twitter

In

CMOs as pawns

Out

CMOs as politicians

In

DEI FTL

Out

DEI FTW

In

Advertisers chasing conservative values

Out

Advertisers chasing profit through purpose

In

Chief business officers

Out

Chief diversity officers

In

Boom times for M&A

Out

Tricky times for M&A

In

Meme coins

Out

Meme stock