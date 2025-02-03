Advertising around Politics

The definitive guide to what’s in and out (so far) in Trump’s second presidential term

By Krystal Scanlon and Seb Joseph  •  February 3, 2025  •
Ivy Liu

President Donald Trump’s second presidential term — from the TikTok back-and-forth, to the placement of Big Tech execs both at his inauguration and in the Oval Office — has already been notable. Here’s where the ad industry stands with all of this (so far).

In
Big Tech engineering free speech with government support
Out 
Big Tech defending free speech amid government pressure

In
FTC going after Big Tech’s censorship cartel 
Out
FTC going after Big Tech’s surveillance capitalism

In
Tech oligarchy
Out 
Media oligarchy

In
Media accommodating President Trump
Out
Media resisting President Trump

In 
President Trump saving TikTok
Out 
President Biden not saving TikTok

In
Trump 2.0: grabbing TikTok from ByteDance and giving it to Larry Ellison or Elon Musk
Out
Trump 1.0: grabbing TikTok from ByteDance and giving it to Larry Ellison or Walmart

In 
Platforming President Trump
Out 
De-platforming President Trump

In 
Advertisers returning to X
Out
Advertisers leaving X

In
Community Notes
Out
Professional fact checkers

In
Brand advocates of divisive platforms
Out 
Brand boycotts of divisive platforms

In
Manosphere
Out
Black Twitter

In
CMOs as pawns
Out 
CMOs as politicians

In 
DEI FTL
Out
DEI FTW

In 
Advertisers chasing conservative values
Out 
Advertisers chasing profit through purpose

In
Chief business officers
Out 
Chief diversity officers

In 
Boom times for M&A
Out
Tricky times for M&A

In 
Meme coins
Out 
Meme stock

