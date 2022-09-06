The definitive guide to what’s in and out in ad tech in 2022
Member ExclusiveDigiday+ Research: Agencies’ confidence in marketing channels isn’t shaking out well for Meta
Digiday+ Research asked agency professionals about how their confidence across various marketing channels is shaking out compared with the beginning of the year and found that confidence is growing in many cases – but not all.
Member ExclusiveMarketing Briefing: Despite more pressure on Q4 this year and the start of ’23, marketers are taking it ‘one month at a time’
Despite that added pressure to Q4, some marketers still don’t have a clear picture on their plans for the quarter as planning windows have shortened for some.
Why sports teams are borrowing from their gaming roots to enter the metaverse
Given the long history of overlap between the sports and gaming industries and audiences, it’s not surprising that sports companies are taking cues from games to develop their metaverse strategies.
SponsoredHow omnichannel marketers are creating seamless customer experiences
Derick Jaros, head of industry, commerce, Yext Brands have more opportunities to engage with customers than ever. Aligning messaging across all of the channels open to them — brick-and-mortar, websites, social media — creates an exceptional customer experience that isn’t just transactional: it’s an entire ecosystem built around a brand. In multichannel marketing, each channel […]
Why Dentsu Creative’s DE&I lead says focusing solely on numbers won’t solve advertising’s diversity problem
Numbers and data points alone aren't enough to solve advertising's diversity problem, according to Dentsu Creative's diversity, equity and inclusion lead.
How Sweatcoin uses partnerships with companies like OKCupid to boost brand awareness
Sweatcoin, an app that rewards daily steps with an in-app currency, partnered with OKCupid this summer to offer free, three-month premium memberships for people who use the dating app.