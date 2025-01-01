The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out for advertising in 2025
Another year, another remarkable give and take for the advertising industry. See below for what we think is in store for 2025.
In
Anti-woke corporate backlash
Out
DEI corporate wave
In
Fragmentation of brand safety
Out
Industrialization of brand safety
In
Talking up Bluesky
Out
Talking up Threads
In
Publishers influx to Bluesky
Out
Publishers exodus from X
In
Advertisers size up Threads
Out
Advertisers steer clear of X
In
SPO-driven by quality
Out
SPO-driven by commercials
In
Agency curated marketplaces
Out
Agency trading desks
In
Worrying over how many third-party cookies will be left in the Chrome browser
Out
Worrying over no third-party cookies in the Chrome browser
In
Wondering if 2025 is the return of ad tech IPOs
Out
Wondering if 2024 is the return of ad tech M&A
In
Firing chief diversity officers
Out
Hiring chief diversity officers
In
SSPs betting on curated deals
Out
SSPs betting on SPO deals
In
The Trade Desk’s disintermediating CTV suppliers
Out
The Trade Desk’s disintermediating SSPs
In
Google antitrust reality
Out
Google antitrust Schadenfreude
In
Brands espouse conservative values
Out
Brands espouse liberal values
In
Retail media networks push incrementality
Out
Retail media networks push ROAS
In
Platforms get in on curation
Out
Ad tech gets in on curation
In
Lawmakers go after AI platforms
Out
Lawmakers go after ad-funded platforms
In
Creators are becoming entrepreneurs
Out
Creators are becoming consultants
In
Creators (still) bemoaning platform payouts
Out
Creators bemoaning platform payouts
In
Creators spurn algorithms
Out
Creators reliant on algorithms
In
Snapchat subscriptions FTW
Out
Snapchat ads FTL
In
Musk sues advertisers
Out
Musk tells advertisers to go f*ck themselves
In
AI platforms cozying up to publishers
Out
Social platforms divorcing publishers
In
Buying programmatic ads via a SSP
Out
Buying programmatic ads via a DSP
In
A-political CMOs
Out
Political CMOs
In
Esports spring
Out
Esports winter
In
Saudi investment in esports
Out
VC investment in esports
In
Trump administration versus Meta
Out
Biden administration versus Google
In
Netflix U-turn on live sports
Out
Netflix U-turn on ads
In
Retail media networks building ad tech
Out
Retail media networks buying ad tech
In
Publishers bemoan commercial deals from AI platforms
Out
Publishers bemoan commercial deals from tech platforms
In
Brands’ conspicuous silence on Google break up threat
Out
Brands’ conspicuous silence on Google’s post-cookie plans
In
Principal media
Out
In
Agencies dealing with client CFO
Out
Agencies dealing with client procurement
