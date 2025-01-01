The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out for advertising in 2025

Another year, another remarkable give and take for the advertising industry. See below for what we think is in store for 2025.

In

Anti-woke corporate backlash

Out

DEI corporate wave

In

Fragmentation of brand safety

Out

Industrialization of brand safety

In

Talking up Bluesky

Out

Talking up Threads

In

Publishers influx to Bluesky

Out

Publishers exodus from X

In

Advertisers size up Threads

Out

Advertisers steer clear of X

In

SPO-driven by quality

Out

SPO-driven by commercials

In

Agency curated marketplaces

Out

Agency trading desks

In

Worrying over how many third-party cookies will be left in the Chrome browser

Out

Worrying over no third-party cookies in the Chrome browser

In

Wondering if 2025 is the return of ad tech IPOs

Out

Wondering if 2024 is the return of ad tech M&A

In

Firing chief diversity officers

Out

Hiring chief diversity officers

In

SSPs betting on curated deals

Out

SSPs betting on SPO deals

In

The Trade Desk’s disintermediating CTV suppliers

Out

The Trade Desk’s disintermediating SSPs

In

Google antitrust reality

Out

Google antitrust Schadenfreude

In

Brands espouse conservative values

Out

Brands espouse liberal values

In

Retail media networks push incrementality

Out

Retail media networks push ROAS

In

Platforms get in on curation

Out

Ad tech gets in on curation

In

Lawmakers go after AI platforms

Out

Lawmakers go after ad-funded platforms

In

Creators are becoming entrepreneurs

Out

Creators are becoming consultants

In

Creators (still) bemoaning platform payouts

Out

Creators bemoaning platform payouts

In

Creators spurn algorithms

Out

Creators reliant on algorithms

In

Snapchat subscriptions FTW

Out

Snapchat ads FTL

In

Musk sues advertisers

Out

Musk tells advertisers to go f*ck themselves

In

AI platforms cozying up to publishers

Out

Social platforms divorcing publishers

In

Buying programmatic ads via a SSP

Out

Buying programmatic ads via a DSP

In

A-political CMOs

Out

Political CMOs

In

Esports spring

Out

Esports winter

In

Saudi investment in esports

Out

VC investment in esports

In

Trump administration versus Meta

Out

Biden administration versus Google

In

Netflix U-turn on live sports

Out

Netflix U-turn on ads

In

Retail media networks building ad tech

Out

Retail media networks buying ad tech

In

Publishers bemoan commercial deals from AI platforms

Out

Publishers bemoan commercial deals from tech platforms

In

Brands’ conspicuous silence on Google break up threat

Out

Brands’ conspicuous silence on Google’s post-cookie plans

In

In

Agencies dealing with client CFO

Out

Agencies dealing with client procurement