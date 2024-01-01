The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out for advertising in 2024
January 1, 2024 • 1 min read ••
Ivy Liu
From an unstable economy that shifted how budgets were allocated to the continuous turmoil at platforms that drove how users use them — and how brands shift dollars either away or toward them, the year is set up for even more movement.
For a look at how 2023 shook out, and the trends we’re expecting for 2024, see below.
https://digiday.com/?p=529555
More in Marketing
Platform winners and losers of 2023
December 29, 2023 • 6 min read
Here is Digiday’s breakdown of who nailed it and who struggled, with some insider insights sprinkled in for that extra detail.
A look at Digiday’s most popular WTF explainers in 2023
December 29, 2023 • 2 min read
It’s been another year of acronyms and jargon for the advertising industry — especially as the fediverse and generative AI entered our lexicon.
Platform payouts: Creators reveal how much social media behemoths are willing to shell out
December 28, 2023 • 10 min read
As the creator economy booms, creators sound off on creator payouts.