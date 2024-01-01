Future of Measurement

The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out for advertising in 2024

By Seb Joseph  •  January 1, 2024  •  1 min read  •
Ivy Liu

From an unstable economy that shifted how budgets were allocated to the continuous turmoil at platforms that drove how users use them — and how brands shift dollars either away or toward them, the year is set up for even more movement.

For a look at how 2023 shook out, and the trends we’re expecting for 2024, see below.

https://digiday.com/?p=529555
Trending in Future of Measurement
Most Read

More in Marketing

View More
Looking Back/Ahead to 2024

Platform winners and losers of 2023

December 29, 2023  •  6 min read

Here is Digiday’s breakdown of who nailed it and who struggled, with some insider insights sprinkled in for that extra detail.

WTF Series

A look at Digiday’s most popular WTF explainers in 2023

December 29, 2023  •  2 min read

It’s been another year of acronyms and jargon for the advertising industry — especially as the fediverse and generative AI entered our lexicon.

Looking Back/Ahead to 2024

Platform payouts: Creators reveal how much social media behemoths are willing to shell out

December 28, 2023  •  10 min read

As the creator economy booms, creators sound off on creator payouts.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2024. All rights reserved