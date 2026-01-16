Mythbuster: What AI is not about to do in advertising

As the hype around AI thins into something closer to reality, the ad industry is quietly drawing a line between what the tech can do and what it will not be trusted to touch.

Here are the myths, and the reality underneath them.

Myth: AI is about to replace media buyers

AI is not replacing buyers. It is replacing their admin work. The real deployments that are scaling are not autonomous trading agents. They are tools that eliminate hours of setup, normalization and reporting labor, turning two-hour campaign builds into ten-minute workflows with zero errors. As a result, buyers are becoming supervisors, not casualties.

“I’d say 99% of the conversation that you hear at the moment is around the workflow piece – the things you can see and feel,” said Michael Richardson, vp of product at Index Exchange.

Myth: LLMs will run the bidder

Live bidding is a control problem, not a reasoning one. The engines that clear auctions are built to be fast, deterministic and cheap at massive scale. LLMs are probabilistic, slow and expensive by comparison, which makes them well suited to orchestration and interfaces, but a poor fit for the bidstream itself. The future is not generative models replacing bidders. It’s generative layers wrapped around them.

Myth: The agentic future is here.

What’s really being built is an RTB operating system Index Exchange, Yahoo DSP and others are modernizing the pipes – containerizing auctions, standardizing APIs and lowering switching costs — so the open web can someday support advanced automation. That is infrastructure work, not sentient buying. The future is being enabled, not activated.

“I really do feel like we’re redefining what it means to be a DSP,” said Adam Roodman, GM of Yahoo DSP on the current trajectory his business is on. “For us, that’s partly because of what technology has become available to us with agentic.”

Myth: Brand is dying in the age of AI

Brand is becoming the only defensible moat left. AI has made it trivial to spin up competitors overnight. Performance channels are saturated. The only way to stand out is brand but one must now be measurable, modeled and defensible to CFOs. AI is being used to rebuild brand measurement so it can survive. AI isn’t killing brand. It’s used to save it.

Myth: This is all about technology.

Yes but no. Economics are just as important. AI is forcing advertising to confront. AI is forcing advertising to confront: hidden labor costs, measurement illusions, platform dependency, supply-path inefficiency and brand fragility. The tech is just the lever. The transformation is financial.

Myth: AI will automatically clean up ad tech’s mess

AI scales whatever systems you give it. It does not fix broken measurement, polluted supply or biased attribution. It institutionalizes them faster. This is the “garbage in becomes doctrine” several ad execs at CES flagged in quick succession.

“Because once the AI starts learning, it’s too late to fix the foundation,” said Paul Boruta, CEO and founder of ad tech platform Slingwave. “You’ve just built a very efficient machine for making the same or worse mistakes at scale. “For instance, spending millions to chase ghosts that your measurement system has dressed up as customers.

Myth: The hardest problem is building smarter models

Actually, the hardest problem is governance: liability, contracts, auditability and accountability across brands, agencies and platforms. If anything, the tech is the easy part.

Myth: Every advertiser should be pursuing autonomy

In fact, they’d be better served by focusing on clean data, causal measurement and workflow automation long before they consider autonomous decision making..

“Brand marketing has historically been hard to measure the impact of,” said Mark Wagman, managing director of data and technology, MediaLink “AI is solving for some of that.”

If any others come to mind, send them over to seb@digiday.com

