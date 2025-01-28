Marketers are rewriting the brand safety playbook for content creators in 2025

As a Digiday+ member, you were able to access this article early through the Digiday+ Story Preview email. See other exclusives or manage your account .This article was provided as an exclusive preview for Digiday+ members, who were able to access it early. Check out the other features included with Digiday+ to help you stay ahead

As content creators continue to accrue fame and influence, marketers have learned that they are not beholden to traditional brand safety considerations.

In the current landscape of online content creation, AMP is one of the hottest names in the game. The creator collective, whose name stands for Any Means Possible, includes popular influencers Kai Cenat, Davis “ImDavisss” Dodds, Duke Dennis, Din “Agent 00” Muktar, Roberto “Fanum” Gonzalez and Christopher “Chrisnxtdoor” Dimbo. Thanks to Cenat’s meteoric rise on Twitch and a slew of celebrity guest appearances last year, AMP’s following across platforms has ballooned into the tens of millions, empowering the collective and its members to sign sponsorship deals with brands such as PrizePicks and Bang Energy.

“They’re such a good partner, because they give us so much creative control on what we have going on,” said Dodds, speaking about the Bang Energy sponsorship. “They honestly just want to know the general idea, and if they align with it — which they pretty much always do — then they’re here to support, which is awesome because it really gives us an opportunity to not be held back in any way.”

AMP’s content has become known for its frenetic, anything-goes nature. Sometimes it veers into potentially controversial areas, with team members and their guests occasionally pretending to fight each other or referencing drug use or sexual topics. Despite these edgier elements, however, AMP has not received a single complaint from a sponsor or partner regarding brand safety concerns.

“No company has ever had any issue with any of the content we’ve done live,” Dodds said. “I cannot stress enough: It’s really important to have a partner that trusts you, and that you trust. No company that I’ve personally worked with has ever seen any content and been like, ‘oh my goodness, this is too crazy for us.’”

A more relaxed approach

The phenomenon of AMP’s popularity among both fans and advertisers reflects how brands have generally relaxed their approach to brand safety in the creator arena over the past year. Marketers are no longer showing up to meetings with content creators with a firm idea of how they want to be integrated into their content; instead, they’re giving the reins over to creators to decide exactly how they show up, for better or worse.

“Brands have learned that, when it comes to creators, you can’t really tell them exactly what to say — you don’t want them to be reading something off of a script, you want it to come off natural,” said Sami Barnett, gaming lead at The Marketing Arm, an Omnicom agency. “You want to trust that these creators have these massive audiences, and they know how to speak to them.”

In past years, the edgy or toxic nature of some creators’ content was a source of concern for brands, with creators such as PewDiePie actively losing brand deals after posting controversial videos. In 2024, AMP’s brand partnerships appeared to be unaffected by its occasional flirtations with controversy, with the collective securing sponsorships such as the aforementioned deals with Bang Energy and PrizePicks. (Bang Energy did not respond to requests for comment and PrizePicks declined to comment.)

Other creators, such as members of FaZe Clan, actually leaned into controversy to attract sponsors. The esports organization relaunched last year under new management, with the explicit goal of returning to its roots as an edgy, in-your-face creator collective. Since then, it has signed multi-year sponsorship deals with brands such as G Fuel and Rollbit — even after engaging in controversial activities such as publicly urinating on award trophies and endorsing Donald Trump. (A FaZe Clan representative responded to Digiday but was unable to return a request for comment prior to the publication of this story.)

The value exchange

One reason why marketers have eased up on brand safety concerns with content creators is because online audiences are more plugged in to how and why sponsorships actually work.

“Everyone is more media-savvy, and more willing to look at both sides of the relationship,” said Pete Basgen, global gaming and esports lead for WPP agency Wavemaker.

These days, more fans naturally understand that sponsorships represent a transaction between a creator and an advertiser, rather than some kind of moral or ethical alignment between the two. Even if something happens that hurts their perception of the creator, they are less likely to hold that creator’s sponsors accountable for those negative feelings.

“The changing demographics of buyers today has also accelerated this,” said Joshua Nino, CEO of influencer news publication and brand consultancy Dexerto. “As more people enter the workforce having grown up around influencer culture, they’re more likely to have been exposed to this type of marketing from early ages and understand it’s part of creating great marketing. I’d expect they are the ones leading the charge internally that it’s OK to take a relaxed approach.”

To marketers who truly understand the nature of online fandom in 2025, some creators’ potentially controversial or edgy approaches to content might feel like more of a feature than a bug. Although controversial content might turn off some proportion of any given audience, fans of online content creators generally flock to groups that feel like they are pushing the envelope, such as AMP. Although an edgy approach can come with risk, it is also the source of many creators’ popularity.

“This is an age where brands can discover new sides to their personalities through their interaction on social media and relationship with creators,” Nino said. “Indeed, opportunities are missed trying to control every detail in a market where the rapidly developing pace and unpredictability of entertainment are themselves part of the appeal to fans.”