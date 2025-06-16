‘It’s a big meeting week’: Kimberly-Clark’s Patricia Corsi on the AI hype, Cannes jargon
If you’re looking for Patricia Corsi, Kimberly-Clark’s chief growth officer, along the French Riviera during this year’s Cannes Lions Festival, don’t expect to find her sipping rosé.
While Cannes is known for its seaside schmoozing and glitzy award shows, Corsi is approaching the week with focus and intention. This marks her first Cannes in her current role at Kimberly-Clark, which she joined last July — though she’s no stranger to the festival. Case in point, the exec was named one of Cannes Lions’ top 10 CMOs in 2023.
“I don’t know if I’m an odd one out, but I don’t think I ever had a glass of rosé in Cannes,” she said on a recent episode of the Digiday Podcast. “It’s a big meeting week.”
Welcome to day one of Cannes Lions 2025, where marketers are already pacing La Croisette, toggling between panels, pitch decks and parties. Ahead of the madness, Digiday caught up with Corsi to hear how she’s tackling the week, what she expects from this year’s AI discourse, and how she cuts through the buzzwords to get to the real talk.
