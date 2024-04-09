How Warby Parker and Herbivore leveraged the solar eclipse in brand marketing

This article was first published by Digiday’s sister site, Glossy.

This is not Warby Parker’s first time marketing around a solar eclipse. The 14-year-old brand first distributed ISO-certified eclipse glasses around 2017’s “Great American Eclipse.” As co-founder Neil Blumenthal told Glossy, “Who doesn’t love a celestial event?” Ahead of the 2024 Total Eclipse on Monday, the brand began distributing the same glasses through its 240 retail locations on April 1.

“With anything we do, we ask ourselves, ‘Does this align with our core values and who we are as a brand?’” Blumenthal said, noting that one of Warby Parker’s brand tenets is to “inject fun and quirkiness” into its strategies. Another tenet is “learn, grow and repeat,” and the 2024 eclipse provided “an awesome opportunity,” to implement its 2017 learnings, he said.

In addition to offering the glasses to customers in-store, the brand also distributed them in Delta lounges, in schools, at the Top of the Rock observation deck and at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. The Garden is usually closed on Mondays, but it will be open this week to host a large solar eclipse viewing, Blumenthal said.

