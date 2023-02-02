How EA plans to compete with Fortnite and Roblox in the metaverse
Electronic Arts’ Q3 2023 earnings call on Tuesday was a mixed bag for the gaming giant — but “The Sims” was a bright point. As marketing dollars flood into platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite, EA sees its popular simulation game as its way to secure a piece of the metaversal pie.
Gaming platforms are currently the closest thing to a truly immersive and persistent digital world, and brands have taken note. As games like Fortnite, Roblox and Minecraft transform into full-service metaverse platforms, marketers have spent millions of dollars partnering with in-game creators to build bespoke virtual brand experiences inside them.
EA didn’t use the word “metaverse” a single time during its Q3 2023 earnings call — but the game developer has clearly taken note of the revenue-generating potential of virtual platforms powered by user-generated content, or UGC.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that ‘The Sims’ will be [as big as Fortnite and Roblox] at some point,” said Samantha Ryan, an svp and general manager at EA who oversees studios including Maxis, the developer of ‘The Sims.’ To learn more about EA’s plans to crank up the UGC capabilities of its games, Digiday spoke to Ryan for this annotated Q&A, supported by observations from EA’s Q3 2023 earnings call.
This conversation has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.
On the EA titles ripe for conversion into metaverse platforms
It’s no surprise that Ryan zeroed in on “The Sims” in her answer to this question. It’s one of EA’s most popular series — if not the most popular — and “The Sims 4” boasted a total player count of 33 million in October 2022, six years after its initial release. (33 million, while a relatively high player count for any game, is still dwarfed by the 173 million and 400 million users respectively enjoyed by “Minecraft and “Fortnite.”)
“The Sims” is a series that is based on the construction of virtual worlds and virtual people to populate them, much like Roblox and Minecraft. Still, as it currently stands, “The Sims” is more of a simulation game — not a true metaverse platform. While users can share their creations with each other, they cannot co-create simultaneously. In Roblox and Minecraft, socializing with other players in-game is practically necessary to keep things entertaining; in “The Sims,” the core gameplay loops are mostly single-player.
On the specific changes that will bring games like ‘The Sims’ closer to metaverse platforms
The planned changes to “The Sims” outlined above by Ryan show how the game’s developers at Maxis are well aware of the inherently social nature of today’s leading metaverse platforms. Taking cues from game modders is also important for EA to ensure that the final product lines up with the community’s expectations, and EA has recently started to test prototype versions of its games with select group of players, sometimes under NDA, before rolling out the final release.
Another key change that EA has made to bring “The Sims” closer to its metaversal competitors is the series’ recent switch to a free-to-play, live service model. “The Sims is also evolving and growing as a live service,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson on Tuesday’s earnings call. “In Q3, we took the base game free-to-enter and welcomed over 10 million new players into the community.”
On the scale of EA’s UGC audience
EA’s partnership with Overwolf is another reason to believe that the company views Minecraft as a serious competitor. Overwolf owns CurseForge, the largest online game-mod-sharing platform. Millions of users visit CurseForge every month to download Minecraft mods — and now they are also served “Sims” mods whenever they navigate to the CurseForge home page.
“We believe that UGC is the future of gaming. Gamers get more content, mod authors are recognized and rewarded for their creations and publishers can outsource content creation in a way that is safe, while fostering engagement,” said Overwolf CEO Uri Marchand. “Overwolf’s partnership with ‘The Sims 4’ marked a significant step toward unleashing the community’s creativity and making UGC more accessible to the entire ecosystem.”
On the formation of a brand/creator economy in EA’s corner of the metaverse
Platforms like Fortnite and Roblox are full of branded experiences created by independent creator studios without any involvement on the part of the platforms’ developers. In contrast, most brand activations in “The Sims 4” are the result of direct partnerships between EA and the brands. If EA truly wants to compete with today’s leading metaverse platforms, it will have to support the development of a more robust creator economy that allows brands to activate inside the game with minimal involvement from EA itself.
“The future of entertainment is interactive,” said Wilson on Tuesday’s earning call. By pushing titles like “The Sims” and “Skate” into the metaverse using a game-out approaching, EA is betting big on the continued rise of interactive, immersive and virtual media.
-
Tinuiti’s Q4 digital ads report shows soft pricing but promise for performance channels
Tinuiti's analysis of fourth-quarter activity shows most corners of the digital media landscape saw less than stellar financial results.
-
‘A shift in the marketplace’: Media agencies’ influence over programmatic is growing
The big media agencies are asking ad tech vendors to create tools they can use themselves to separate the wheat from the chaff in the open auction.
-
In the platforms’ arms race for creators, YouTube Shorts splashes the cash
The platform has lowered the eligibility threshold to earn from its Partner Program, meaning more creators can take advantage of its Shorts rev share deal
-
SponsoredHow Jounce Media and Teads are framing SPO’s role in driving business outcomes for brands
As supply chain concerns abound, marketers are increasingly focusing on the main motivators that drive efficiency in their operations, including financial considerations, supply chain transparency and, most recently, environmental concerns. Sustainability has not always been at the forefront of the digital video buying process for the ad industry, but brands like Teads are taking steps […]
-
Brands extend inclusive marketing efforts beyond Black History Month
As more inclusive marketing becomes the norm, brands like IPSY, SiriusXM and Jack Daniels ramp up for Black History Month and beyond.
-
Snapchat’s pitch to advertisers is starting to feel as ephemeral as its content — and its Q4 results prove it
While it may be too soon to count out Snapchat's ads business entirely, rewiring it into something more appealing to advertisers won't be easy — especially when so many marketers aren't advertising much there in the first place.